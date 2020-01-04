Belting Out Christmas Joy

× Expand Photo by Brian Happel Ecumenical Choir The Keeseville-Peru Ecumenical Choir performs at St. Augustine’s Church in Peru for the group’s 54th annual concert.

PERU | The Keeseville-Peru Ecumenical Choir helped people get into the Christmas spirit with two concerts just days before the holiday.

“There are many people within the community who look forward to the concert every year,” Choir Director Jeannette Woodruff explained. “I see people throughout the fall and they say they can’t wait to go to that concert, and so they just really look forward to it. A lot of people say it really sets the mood for them for the holiday season.”

The performances at St. John the Baptist Church in Keeseville and St. Augustine’s Church in Peru started with members of the choir singing “O Come, All Ye Faithful” while surrounding the audience.

The choir then processed to the risers for the rest of the concert. There was a mix of traditional holiday songs, including “O Holy Night” and “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” as well as pieces the audience may not have been familiar with, such as “I Saw Three Ships” and “What Shall We Sing for the Child.”

However, the song that got the most attention from the crowd was “Sleigh Ride.” It featured Steve Collier and Andrew Woodruff, the choir director’s son, in a duet on the piano, also known as four-hand piano. Many of the songs in this year’s concerts had Collier and Woodruff accompanying the choir together.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Collier remarked. “It takes a lot of concentration. It takes a good rapport and communication, not just talking with each other, but there’s a lot of physical gestures to make sure we’re staying together, and deciding who’s going to turn the pages is a big deal.”

“It’s definitely different because you kind of have to adjust at the same time with two of you,” Andrew Woodruff admitted. “There were some things where he’s crossing over to me and I’m crossing over to him. Once we got our parts together, it really came through. It was a lot of fun to put together.”

The audience agreed, giving the pair a rousing standing ovation afterward.

There is a lot of work that goes into the concerts each year. Rehearsals begin in September. Choir Director Jeannette Woodruff is already starting to look for music for next year’s performances. But, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s awesome. The feeling that I have as a conductor on concert evenings, this is the reason I do it. I love sharing the musical knowledge I have with the choir and I love sharing that with the audience. These concerts are what makes Christmas for me.” ■