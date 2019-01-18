Better to give than receive

× Expand Photo provided Nevaeh Ashe delivered toys to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital this Christmas.

TICONDEROGA | At Christmas, a 7-year-old can be excused for focusing on the packages under the tree with her name on them. Nevaeh Ashe was no different, except that as the big day approached she was struck by a thought: What about all the children who were not as fortunate as she?

It was a new feeling for her, but the second grader was about to confirm the adage that it is better to give than to receive.

“I wanted to buy a bunch of toys to give to other people,” she said. The idea, she continued, came from watching a YouTube channel, “Shot of the Yeagers,” which chronicles the life of a couple and their five children.

Not exactly sure of how much a carload of toys would cost, Nevaeh asked her mom, Dusti Putnam, for $3.

“I wasn’t understanding,” Putnam said. “I said, ‘Oh honey, it’s too close to Christmas, why don’t you wait?’” Nevaeh explained the gifts were not for her, they were for children in need.

It was particularly striking because Nevaeh experiences the behavior issues of ODD and ADHD which lead to anger and a lack of focus.

With her new idea, she was demonstrating empathy, which had not been present before.

“I saw it as a really huge step for her,” Putnam said. “It just warmed my heart, so my boyfriend and I very much wanted to help.”

Instead of $3, she and her boyfriend collected $180 and took Nevaeh out to do some shopping. For others. Among the gifts, Nevaeh said, were “a dollie, and a dinosaur and finger puppets.” They got gifts for both boys and girls and children of all ages.

Now the question became what to do with the presents. Each morning the mother-and-daughter ritual includes a stop for coffee and cocoa at the Ticonderoga Maplefield’s convenience store, where employee Dustin Fernandez suggested the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital.

Nevaeh liked the idea. “I knew they were going to be sad; everybody should be happy at Christmas,” she said.

Sure enough, the hospital was happy for the donation. The toys were piled high in a wagon and sent to make Christmas for sick children just a little better. Because many are in fragile condition, Nevaeh was not able to visit, but as she rode the elevator with the wagon, she knew they were in good hands.

Putnam said her family plans to do it again next year, and hopefully make it a tradition. Nevaeh is all for that. The power of giving “made me grateful and happy in my heart,” she said. “I want to do it every single day.”