Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Betty Little announces retirement Senator Betty Little speaks at a press conference in Plattsburgh. There, she announced that she was not running for re-election in 2020, and will spend her last term working hard for the people of the 45th district.

NEW YORK | New York state Republican Sen. Betty Little has announced that she will not be running for re-election in 2020, choosing not to run against five-year-long Clinton County treasurer and Democratic Senate runner Kimberly Davis. Little, an upstate New York native, started serving the 45th district in 2003 and has been serving in the senate for almost 20 years.

“Representing a vast district comprising six counties, two cities, 83 towns, 20 villages and the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe at Akwesasne, I have had a very unique perspective to learn a lot about this region and gotten to know many good people working hard to make better lives for themselves, their families and their communities,” Little said in an official statement. “As a state representative, I’ve always felt the best I can do is to complement those efforts. Whether it has been through legislation, or funding for so many different and important initiatives and projects, being in a position to help has been so rewarding.”

Little’s news came shortly before her visit to the City of Plattsburgh on Dec. 5. She held a press conference at the Clinton County Government Center that afternoon to go into more depth on her decision. She thanked everyone she met throughout her career as a public figure and says the choice to retire was not an easy one; however, she feels what she set out to do no longer needs her.

“I can’t say enough what an honor and a real privilege it has been for me to be able to do this,” Little said at the press conference in Plattsburgh. “As difficult as this day is, it’s time … I will not run for re-election in November [2020].”

During her last term in office, Little wants to focus on working to make sure the North Country has broader WiFi coverage and cellphone service, especially along I-87, where service is spotty. The need for cell service, according to Little, is safety, and she’ll continue to push for the North Country to become more modern.

Other politicians who heard of Little’s retirement voiced their responses and well wishes to the senator.

“Senator Little is to be thanked and applauded for her dedication as a public servant to our district,” Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said. “Though we did not always agree, we had a friendship, I could be confident she would always take a call. Over the years I had the good fortune to collaborate with her on a number of items including the Whispering Maples Mausoleums, securing critical funding for water infrastructure in Town to the naming of the Gordie Little Memorial Bridge. My best wishes to her in her retirement.”

U.S. Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement as well: “Our community has watched in awe as Betty dedicated decades of her life to representing the hardworking families of Upstate New York. I am proud to call her a legislative partner and friend. The North Country is tremendously grateful for her service and sacrifice.”

“[Little] has fought tirelessly for her constituents and has worked diligently to make the North Country a better place,” New York State Assemblyman Billy Jones said. “I am proud to have worked with Betty on many legislative accomplishments over the past few years, and I am humbled to call her a friend. I wish her the best on this next chapter in her life.”

In her years in public office, Little has done a lot to help businesses, including the North Country.

“Betty Little has been a solid friend of job creators and taxpayers through the years, achieving a score of 100% last year from Unshackle Upstate,” President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Garry Douglas said. “But most of all, she has been and continues to be an effective champion of North Country and Adirondack issues and projects, earning respect and cooperation across party lines, including a valuable working partnership with Governor Cuomo. In Albany, she has been the lead champion on all things related to our cross border economic linkage with Canada, which is pivotal to the North Country economy, and she ably succeeded Ron Stafford as the Albany voice for the Adirondacks, from massive state investments in our region’s Olympic sports facilities to broadband expansion, turning around Trudeau Institute, and passing vital constitutional amendments supportive of sustainable communities in the Adirondacks.”

Little said that, while retired, she will stay active in the community and help out wherever and however she can. Her term ends at the end of 2020, and during that time, Little said she’ll work hard to make it a great last session. ■