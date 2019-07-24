Beyond plastic

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland Judith Enck speaks to a gathering to the Adirondack Garden Club and the Garden Club of Lake Placid about the millions of tons of plastics being dumped into the oceans.

LAKE PLACID | Having given up on the federal government’s ability to accomplish much of anything these days, Judith Enck, a former regional EPA administrator, is counting on local boards and civic groups to apply bottom-up pressure to decouple Americans from habitual use of cheap plastics that are ending up in the oceans and are contaminating our food supply.

Taking microphones anywhere she can find them, Enck says that the quantity of use-and-pitch plastics that end up in the oceans is escalating precipitously. Each year, 8.8 million tons of plastics wind up in the sea, and at the current pace, there will be one pound of plastic in the ocean for every three pounds of fish by 2025. By 2050, the ratio will be 1:1.

‘LANDFILLS’

“We’re turning our oceans into landfills,” Enck told a large gathering Tuesday sponsored by the Adirondack Garden Club and the Garden Club of Lake Placid.

A senior fellow at Bennington College in Vermont, who is also rallying students to the cause, Enck has concluded that the fight against plastic bags, drinking straws and takeout food containers must primarily be waged at the local level. It’s the same formula used in 1982 when grassroots support was key to passage of the state’s bottle deposit bill.

Most people are aware that plastics in the oceans are an issue, but they do not know the scope, nor do they know what they can do about it, Enck said. When she asks the wait staff at a restaurant to hold the straws, she said she’s usually greeted either with borderline hostility or else a faint glimmer of recognition and the inquiry.

“Is this about that turtle?” — a reference to a viral video of a sea turtle with a straw embedded in a nostril.

Plastic in the ocean does not disappear, Enck said, but it does deteriorate into shreds that are ingested by fish and seabirds. That plastic can wind up in the fish that we eat, and can kill fledglings that are fed colorful pieces of plastic by their parents, who mistake them for shrimp.

FINANCIAL INCENTIVE

There are other health considerations, particularly where plastics come into contact with foods, including cups that hold hot beverages and linings of paper bags that prevent grease spots from leaching through.

Even knowing this, the difficulty of banning these plastics cannot be overestimated, Enck said, because they are a profitable part of the petrochemical industry.

A byproduct of fracking, ethane, is being piped to big new plants — usually sited in downtrodden or minority neighborhoods with little political clout — where it is converted into polyethylene, the most common of the world’s plastics, including the films that are used for grocery and garbage bags. With many more of these plants being planned, the financial incentive to keep plastic bags in use is obvious.

“The fossil fuel industry is locking us into a new future,” Enck said.

Nor is recycling the answer, because most plastics are “fundamentally not recyclable,” she said. Only 9 percent of plastics are successfully recycled.

Still, there are victories. New York will ban plastic bags in March, although without a corresponding fee on paper bags, the results will be mixed. The goal is to encourage reusable bags, not to switch from one disposable product to another. Another goal is “getting companies to change the way they package products,” she said.

That, again, will take grassroots pressure.

To help, Enck has formed a citizens campaign called Beyond Plastics based at Bennington. Beyond Plastics is present on social media channels, and more information can be found by searching for Beyond Plastics and bennington.edu.