Bicycling habits around city raise concerns

× Expand Photo by Sarah Elizabeth Morris Bicyclers should not ride against traffic, in the middle of the road or on sidewalks, especially downtown, where there is a lot of outdoor eating on the sidewalks. Bikers should follow traffic on the side of the road, use signals, obey traffic laws and wear helmets.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh has been receiving some complaints from residents regarding bicycling in the city. The complaints mainly focus on bicyclists riding on sidewalks, riding the wrong way along the road, not obeying traffic laws and not wearing helmets. Now that SUNY Plattsburgh is back in session, there is an increase in bicycles, which means an increase in disobeying the law. This could be due to the lack of bicycling law knowledge or simply coming from somewhere else.

“I think most people don’t understand that when they’re on a bike, they should treat themselves as a vehicle on the road,” Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs said during a city council meeting in which this issue was brought up. “They’re not educated on protocall.”

Downtown in the City of Plattsburgh and going into the town there are no consistent bike lanes. There are also many on-street parking spots, busy streets and walkers. While this can make it difficult for bikers casually riding, it still means they have to follow the law. It is too dangerous to ride in the middle of the road and even more so to weave in between cars, stopped or driving. Bikers must ride with traffic, not against it. This not only is safe for bikers and drivers, but walkers as well, who have to walk against traffic. It is also dangerous to ride on the sidewalks, especially if others are walking along them.

“While riding a bicycle on a sidewalk is not prohibited by New York statutes, some municipalities have passed ordinances prohibiting bicycle traffic on certain sidewalks,” the New York State law says. “Cyclists on sidewalks can cause conflicts with pedestrians; like wrong-way riding, crashes can occur because bicyclists are in situations where others do not expect them. Except for very young cyclists under parental supervision, sidewalks are not for bicycling … Localities often prohibit bicycling on sidewalks.”

When bicycling, whether it be in a bike lane or on the side of the road, one has to follow traffic laws. This means stopping at stop signs, waiting for cars to go, following traffic lights and signaling before turning. When turning left, the biker should signal by extending the left arm horizontally. For right turns, do the same with the right arm on the right side, or extend the left arm out and bend it up at the elbow. To indicate stopping, extend the left arm horizontally and bend it down at the elbow. Drivers should also familiarize themselves with these signals as a matter of safety.

Though it is not illegal to wear a bicycle helmet for people over 14 years old, it is highly recommended. Head injuries are extremely dangerous and can cause death or lifelong mental and physical problems. Wearing a helmet while biking can reduce the threat of face and head injuries.

According to a 2016 Australian bike helmet study, “A major study of bike helmet use around the world from more than 64,000 cyclists has found helmets reduce the risks of a serious head injury by nearly 70 percent. The study also found neck injuries are not associated with helmet use and cyclists who wear helmets reduce their chance of a fatal head injury by 65 percent.”

To ensure further safety, make sure every bike is equipped with working brakes, reflectors for the wheels and a headlight and taillight. Make sure, no matter what time of day, to be wearing bright and reflective clothing so drivers can see. Safety is the number one priority, and if everyone follows the rules of the road, it decreases the risk of an accident.