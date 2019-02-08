Big issues on deck at first ELW school board meeting

× Expand File photo Champlain Valley Educational Services Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey will serve as interim superintendent for the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District.

WESTPORT | Now that the merger vote is in the rearview and a new school board elected, the real work begins.

Newly-elected members of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School Board will roll up their sleeves and get to work at their organizational meeting next week.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 5:30 p.m. in Westport Central’s conference room.

NEW BOARD

Champlain Valley Educational Services (CVES) is overseeing the merger process.

“We’re going to be building from the ground up,” CVES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey told The Sun on Thursday.

Voters selected candidates for a newly-constituted board on Jan. 29, sending a mix of incumbents and newcomers from the Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School and Westport Central School districts to govern the new district.

Three of the seven successful candidates were incumbents: Suzanne Russell serves on the WCS board; Karin DeMuro and Alan Jones, ELCS.

The other top-vote getters are Philip Mero, Heather Reynolds, Sarah Kullman and Dina Garvey.

Voters in each district approved the merger on Dec. 4.

TOP ISSUES

Part of the meeting will be procedural: Board members will be sworn in, as well as Davey as interim superintendent.

Board members must tackle three key tasks before the district opens July 1:

Drafting a 2019-20 budget, hiring a superintendent and beginning to map out program design.

“One of the first priorities this board will need to begin working on is the development of a budget,” Davey said. “That will need to be completed by the second week in April.”

Commissioner of Education MaryEllen Elia will set the new tax rate.

The current 2018-19 tax rate is $13.32 per $1,000 in assessed value at ELCS and $14.63 at WCS.

The board will also begin the process of selecting a new superintendent to lead the district.

“It is one of the top decisions that will have to happen as the board begins their work,” said Davey, who called both ELCS Superintendent Scott Osborne and WCS Interim Superintendent and K-12 Principal Josh Meyer “capable and very highly qualified superintendents and skilled administrators.”

TRANSITION TEAMS

Davey said the new board will establish community transition teams designed to take a “prompt and thorough look” at all aspects of the new district and offer recommendations on school identity, athletics, curriculum, technology, facilities and transportation, among other areas.

The formal merger report that guided debate and discussion contained numerous recommendations on the above, but final decisions are ultimately up to the new board.

At present, elementary students at ELCS and WCS will remain at each school: Middle-schoolers will be housed in Westport, and high schoolers in Elizabethtown.

Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District is the formal name of the new district set by the state Education Department, but that is subject to change based on community input.

“There’s an opportunity for a new identity for the new district,” Davey said.

The meeting will convene Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

It is anticipated that the meeting will adjourn at 5:45 p.m. for a work session and reconvene at 7:30 p.m. for transition team discussion.

The agenda will be posted on both district’s websites by Monday, Davey said.