Big-kid toys

CROWN POINT | Boilers, firewood processors, portable sawmills, log trailers — these are big-boy (or girl) toys for people who like to play in the woods. They are also a new line of products offered by Richard Bertsche, who is expanding his Crown Point business, in part at least, as a hedge against old age.

Photo by Tim Rowland Richard Bertsche of Crown Point on a log loader that he’s added to his welding and firewood business.

Owner of Wide Open Enterprises on Lake Road, Bertsche cuts firewood and runs a welding business, pursuits that are not for the faint of heart.

“I’m 40 now, and by the time I get to 65 it will be hard doing all this stuff,” he said.

So after being approached by the manufacturers of the machinery he uses on the job every day, Bertsche hired an employee and started to go into sales. Wide Open Enterprises can be reached at 518-597-3832.

FULL CORDS

Bertsche sells between 200 and 300 full cords of firewood a year (a full cord being about three times the amount of a face cord, a common unit for firewood sales), turning logs into stove-size sticks.

“I don’t know how to cut a tree down, but I do everything after that,” he said.

That’s where his new line of equipment comes in. They are products Bertsche says he uses himself and has had good results with. They’re good for small, commercial enterprises, or for people who want to manage and get production out of their own woodlot.

To get the logs out of the forest is the AM Machinery logging trailer with boom and grapple, a claw that can hoist up to 3,000 and a capacity of half a log truck. But there are smaller models that can be pulled behind an ATV, Bertsche said.

The Blacks Creek firewood processors take a full size log, saw it into lengths, split it to fit a wood stove and send it up a conveyor for loading. It does this in less than a minute or, for those who are counting, it saws and splits a 16-inch section in 4.5 seconds. There are large, commercial models and smaller models for “if you want to cut your own wood, some for your mom and maybe make a little money on the side,” Bertsche said.

KILN-DRIED WOOD

As part of his firewood business, Bertsche kiln-dries much of his product in a 190-degree oven (which he heats with waste wood) that takes only a week to replicate what would normally be two years worth of seasoning. Because kiln-dried wood is more expensive, customers are reluctant to try it, he said, but once they do they generally prefer it because it is easier to light and burns hotter.

This leads to the third item in his product line, Crown Royal outdoor wood stoves. Bertsche said he likes the Minnesota company because its boilers are both reliable and user friendly.

“They don’t over-complicate things,” he said.

Bertsche also sells Vallee Sawmill portable saws to turn logs into boards. These machines come in varying sizes as well and, he said, are a good value because they’re made in Canada, so buyers can take advantage of the favorable exchange rate.

Even with the machines, Bertsche acknowledged that working in the woods can be a hard, cold job.

“But then I stop and look at the scenery and I say, ‘I’ve got it made,’” he said.