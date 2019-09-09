Biggest Loser coming to Plattsburgh

PLATTSBURGH | The city of Plattsburgh Recreation Center is seeking candidates for its 11th season of the North Country’s Biggest Loser adult fitness program, set to start on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The program is looking for 20 adult participants to make lifestyle changes and work with personal trainers and other healthcare professionals in an effort to lead active, healthy lifestyles.

The North Country’s Biggest Loser Program (NCBL) will consist of weight training, circuit training and cardio workouts with certified trainers and volunteer coaches. Also, there will be nutrition education from certified nutritionists, registered dietitians and physician assistants for a period of six months. Theodore Santaniello will be leading the NCBL training team with several other trainers and coaches along his side. Santaniello has his master’s degree in Kinesiology and over 10 years of fitness instruction experience.

“Participants usually lose between 15 and 25 pounds during the six months, and several inches all over their bodies,” said Santaniello. “This is not the primary goal of the program, however. We strive to teach participants how to exercise correctly and make good nutritional decisions so they can better themselves both physically and emotionally. We also give them a strong support network that instills motivation, as well as builds their overall confidence in themselves.”

Training sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m to 7 p.m. Attendance is required as well as a commitment to workout independently. Candidates will be chosen through an application process and will require a physician’s release. Gym memberships for all participants are free; however, there is a $125 fee to cover the expense of professional staffing. The program will take place at the City Recreation Center. Participants will be exposed to a number of different training activities to promote enjoyment of physical activity and long-term success. Previous year’s contestants will return as coaches to support participants in the program and offer guidance.

The fourth annual kickoff event, “Race the Base,” will continue in this year’s season and is open to anyone who wants to participate in the race and help support the new group. This timed one-mile-long race, located at the City Recreation Center at 52 U.S. Oval, will be the NCBL’s “first challenge,” held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. Registration for the event can be done online at plattsburghrecreation.com or at 8:30 a.m. the day of the race.

Applications for the North Country’s Biggest Loser program can be downloaded at plattsburghrecreation.com or picked up at the City Recreation Center. All applications must be turned in by Sept. 20. For more information, contact Theodore Santaniello, center supervisor, at 518-324-7709.