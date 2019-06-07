Biologist to speak at John Brown Farm

LAKE PLACID | Join renowned conservation biologist and photographer Larry Master to discover the birds and the butterflies of the John Brown Farm State Historic Site. He will lead a guided bird walk Saturday, June 8, from 7-9 a.m., and a guided butterfly walk on Saturday, July 13, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Rain dates are June 15 and July 14, respectively.

The children’s story hour Monday, July 14, will feature a reading and outdoor activity, weather permitting, of Eric Carle’s “A Very Hungry Caterpillar” from 10-11 a.m.

Partners in the Adirondack Pollinator Project, Kerry Crowingshield and Brittany Christenson, will lead a field-based iNaturalist training from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 22.

Participants, armed with just a smartphone and their powers of observation, will learn how to help inform biodiversity by photographing plants and animals, including pollinators. They will also learn tips for planting beneficial pollinator gardens and participate in an activity illustrating the benefits of encouraging a less managed landscape.

“The John Brown Farm is a 200+ acre haven for Adirondack flora and fauna,” said Martha Swan, executive director of John Brown Lives! “We are very excited to work with Larry and the ADK Pollinator Project to provide even more opportunities for visitors to explore and experience what the farm has to offer.”

Refreshments will be offered in the lower barn before and after each program, but everyone is encouraged to bring water, bug spray and binoculars if possible.

All programs are free and open to the public. The John Brown Farm is located at 115 John Brown Road. For information, contact Melanie Reding, John Brown Lives! outreach and administrative coordinator, at mreding@johnbrownlives.org.