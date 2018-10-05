Bishop blesses Plattsburgh playground

× 1 of 3 Expand The newly-merged Seton Catholic Central hosted the annual Bishop’s Mass with Bishop Terry LaValley last weekend. While visiting, LaValley blessed a new playground for elementary school students. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

PLATTSBURGH | When the bishop entered the room, the children were silent, gazing down from bleachers with hands clasped before them as the white-clothed precession made its way to the center of the gymnasium at Seton Catholic Central.

An annual Bishop’s Mass held in the gym last week marked the first visit by Bishop Terry LaValley of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Ogdensburg to the newly-merged Seton Catholic Central campus.

After announcing the change at a press conference in May, Seton Catholic officially merged its two campuses last month, and the school’s pre-K and elementary students were shifted from the former Seton Academy building into the middle- and high-school campus on New York Road.

“It’s going well,” interim principal Mary Forbes told reporters as children screamed gleefully on the playground behind her.

All together, the school now boasts over 300 students, according to Forbes.

“The unification process and all the hard work that went into it began with approval from the diocese, so we’re excited to see everything come full circle with Bishop LaValley’s first visit during Seton Catholic’s inaugural school year as a pre-K-12 campus,” said education council president Chris Hay in a statement.

To celebrate the unified locale, the bishop held his annual Mass in the school gym — and blessed a new playground for the young children, dubbed the “Guardian Angel Playground.”

The bishop scattered holy water past a new slide, climbing area and onto a row of swings where a pair of sisters swung back and forth.

The $53,000 playground was built by community donations and through past fundraisers at the school.

Ahead of the visit, there was a lot of buzz on campus, according to Forbes.

“The bishop is basically the leader of our church in this diocese,” Forbes told reporters. “I tried to say to the kids, it’s like you’re at home with your family and a very special member of the family is coming to visit and you want to be ready, you want to be respectful and they were all excited.

“They were saying, ‘The bishop is coming, the bishop is coming!’”