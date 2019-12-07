Blais asks for $1 million from Warren County for sewer plant debt

× Expand Photo by Thom Randall Blais Asks For Sewer Cash Lake George Village Mayor Robert Blais asks Warren County Supervisors Nov. 19 to commit $1 million of county Occupancy Tax revenue — to be paid in annual installments over the next 10 years — to help pay for the village’s looming $17 million debt incurred in the construction of the new village sewer plant.

QUEENSBURY | Predicting crushing tax increases in Lake George required to pay for the village’s new $24 million wastewater treatment plant, Lake George Mayor Robert Blais asked Warren County leaders Nov. 19 for $100,000 annual contributions, over the next 10 years, to pay off part of the sewer plant debt.

Blais said that without the contribution, the pending huge increase in property taxes would be a heavy burden, not only on homeowners: He said that local businesses, forced to raise prices to stay solvent, would become less competitive — which would, in turn, dampen the county’s economy. Citing an example, Blais said the local Marriott Courtyard would pay $50,000 to $70,000 additional annually in taxes during the upcoming years without help from the county.

Blais asked for the money to be drawn from the county’s Occupancy Tax, a 4% levy that hotels, motels, and other accommodations charge guests. Warren County routinely receives more than $4 million annually in Occupancy Tax, doling it out not only to promote local events but a minimum of $250,000 annually to the Cool Insuring Arena, as well as to fund boat-washing facilities. Cool Arena just recently was pledged an additional $100,000 per year to bankroll capital improvements.

Blais told county leaders that they should treat Lake George as it does the Cool Arena, as Lake George hosts hundreds of thousands of tourists each year, and holds several dozen events per year that boost the county’s economy — but only 900-plus property owners in the village pay to provide the municipal services required to accommodate this tourism.

“Our village hosts weekly fireworks, Americade, the Adirondack Nationals Car Show, fireworks, the Jazz festival, many music festivals, Lake George Winter Carnival, and they all boost the quality of life in Warren County — and Lake George needs to be considered in the same vein as Cool Arena,” he said.

The state has pledged about $7 million in grant funds to pay the plant’s capital costs, leaving about $17 million in debt — unless the state provides more grants.

He said that the proposed $100,000 contribution by the county could last only 10 years, as Lake George Village would be retiring enough debt by then to appropriate that much more annually.

“You can imagine what would happen to the Fort William Henry, the Wingate hotel, and the Marriott Courtyard if they had to raise their room rates — it would hurt us all,” he said. “We’re going to need $100,000 per year regardless of whether the state gives us more grant funding, but if they come through with $13 million to $14 million, probably not.”

He noted that state officials, aware of the mansions on Lake George, may have a skewed concept of the average Lake George Village resident’s wealth. He said residents of the village have an annual household income of only $41,283.

“These folks paying the taxes — they pay for the village hosting hundreds of thousands of people each summer for the State of New York and Warren County,” Blais said

Queensbury at-large supervisor Michael Wild questioned whether a contribution from the county should be drawn from the Occupancy tax, or another source.

“I do support you in this endeavor,” he said to Blais.

Glens Falls Ward 5 supervisor Ben Driscoll also said he was in favor of regional support, as he praised Blais for recognizing that many of Lake George Village’s residents would bear a substantial burden if they had to pay far more in taxes.

“There are people in the village that are living paycheck to paycheck — and I appreciate Mayor Blais for reminding us,” Driscoll said.

Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty said the issue needed analysis and discussion, and the county Occupancy Tax Committee then voted to table the issue.

“Tbere’s a lot of information about this to digest, but we shouldn’t procrastinate on the issue,” he said. ■