Blaring sirens and Christmas cheer

Photo by Brian Happel Peru Fire Truck Lights 2 The Peru Fire Department lines up its fleet, decorated in Christmas lights, before making its final holiday run into neighborhoods across town on Dec. 18.

PERU | For the sixth straight year, members of Peru’s volunteer fire department helped get the community pumped up for Christmas by parading through neighborhoods with their trucks decked out with holiday decorations and lights.

With sirens screaming and lights flashing, people know when the Peru Fire Department is coming down their street. But, this is the kind of run that everyone is happy to be a part of.

“It’s a blast,” Peru Fire Chief Kevin O’Neil said. “Even at 60-years-old, I love it. Watching the kids, even the parents. And, the whole town is really receptive about it. They love it.”

O’Neil said he got the idea after seeing cement trucks covered in holiday lights taking part in a parade in Vermont. The first year, Peru firefighters started out with one truck. Then, it was a couple of trucks. Now, the whole fleet is decorated.

The first run coincides with the tree lighting ceremony. Firefighters deliver Santa to the gazebo in Little Ausable Park, then parade around the village.

This year, fire crews visited neighborhoods across the town over the course of six nights. They were thrown a bit of a curve ball by Mother Nature when snow squalls forced them to turn around and head home. But, two nights later, they made up for the missed night.

“I think it’s a great thing,” Peru Firefighter Gerald Corbett said. “It’s always good to give back to the community. We get a lot from them, so it’s good to give back to them, too, once in a while.”

On the final run of the season, Corbett planned to bring his two young children along with him. O’Neil pointed out that the tradition also serves as a bonding opportunity for families in the fire department.

As much as the firefighters enjoy the experience, the gratitude from the community is plastered all across the department’s page on Facebook. Local restaurants also offered up pizza and coffee, while some families give the crew cookies as they drive by.

With another season in the books, O’Neil admitted he’s already looking forward to next year.

“I’d be afraid not to do it now,” he said with a laugh that Santa would surely approve of. ■