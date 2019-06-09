Blood drives slated around Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH | Several blood drives for the Adirondack Regional Blood Center will be conducted in June. The schedule is as follows:

Monday, June 10, Peru Fire Department, 3-7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 11, Northern Insuring Agency, Plattsburgh, 9 a.m. to noon

Friday, June 14, Clinton County ARC, New York Road, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Friday, June 14, Clinton County Fairgrounds Relay For Life, 5-9 p.m.

Thursday, June 20, Mooers Fire Department, 3:30-7 p.m.

Friday, June 21, Plattsburgh Pediatrics, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, June 24, Champlain Catholic Men’s Club, hosted by the Knights of Columbus, 3-7 p.m.

Thursday, June 27, Cumberland 12 Cinemas, 4-8 p.m.

Friday, June 28, Lake Side Coffee, Rouses Point, co-sponsored by Chapter 138 and Customs and Border Protection, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be in good health and at least 17 years old and more than 110 pounds. All donors must pass a physical and health history exam conducted at the drive prior to donation.

A valid ID is required. The donor center is located at 85 Plaza Blvd. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. For more information on giving blood and becoming a sponsor, visit UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call 518-562-7406.