Blood drives slated for March

PLATTSBURGH | Several community blood drives will be held throughout March for the North Country Regional Blood Donor Center (NCRBDC).

The schedule for Clinton County is as follows:

Monday, March 4 — West Chazy Fire Department, 4-7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 5 — SUNY Plattsburgh Angell Center, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, March 8 — Clinton County Government Center, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 20 — Jeffords Steel, Plattsburgh, noon to 3 p.m.

Monday, March 25 — Morrisonville Ambulance Service, 4-7 p.m.

Tuesday, March 26 — Mooers Fire Department, 3:30-7 p.m.

Thursday, March 28 — Peru High School, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The schedule for Essex County is as follows:

Friday, March 1 — Adirondack Medical Center, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, March 11 — Willsboro Fire Department, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13 — Saranac Lake High School, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, March 18 — Mountain Lake Services, Port Henry/Keeseville, noon to 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 — Willsboro High School, 12:30-4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 27 — Alice Hyde Medical Center, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be in good health and at least 17 years of age. The minimum weight requirement is 110 pounds. All donors must pass a physical and health history exam conducted at the drive prior to donation. A valid ID is required. Whole blood can be donated once every eight weeks.

Blood collected by the NCRBDC stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region. The NCBDC is located the Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital Health Plaza at 85 Plaza Blvd. Regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.

Learn more about the NCRBDC, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/CVPH or call 518-562-7406.