Blueprints unveiled

× Expand Photo by Tim Rowland PH Stewarts Jennifer Howard, property manager and permit specialist for Stewart’s Shops, provides details on the new Port Henry convenience store.

PORT HENRY | What will become the largest Stewart’s Shop in the corporate system is getting ready to break ground in Port Henry next month and is expected to be finished by June, a company executive told Moriah Town Board members last week.

Jennifer Howard, property manager and permit specialist for Stewart’s, said the store will be unique in that it will feature brick and ornamentation in order to complement Port Henry’s distinctive Second Empire architecture.

The new store will be tucked in the corner of Main and St. Patrick’s streets to give passersby a better view of the Witherbee Mansion, which had been hidden for more than 60 years behind a featureless supermarket. That market, which closed last fall, was demolished when Stewart’s purchased the property.

“As much as possible, we did our best to keep what’s going on (architecturally) in the village,” Howard said. The remade property will include “a lot of blacktop,” she said, to accommodate the big RVs and trailered boats that populate the Adirondack Coast in the summertime.

To serve that market, the store will have a fast-flow diesel fuel pump designed to fill big tanks quickly, and it will also include a walk-up ice cream window.

Howard said that the company is still planning on a more grocery-like product line, although nothing has been finalized.

When the supermarket closed, local officials feared Port Henry would become another “food desert,” that would steer the public toward less nutritional food choices. Howard said the company is keeping that in mind as it plans its inventory because “It’s the everyday people who make the best customers.”

The expanded parking space also creates a better view of the Witherbee mansion, which had drawn admiring comments since its coming out party earlier this year. “It’s the first time people have seen that mansion since 1957,” said Moriah Supervisor Tom Scozzafava.

The supervisor said that Mountain Lake Services, which owns the building and uses it for office space, is planning to dress up the facade, whose portico was shaved off to make room for the old supermarket. “This is a win for the community,” Scozzafava said. Had it not been purchased and demolished by Stewart’s, “that (supermarket) building would have sat empty for a long time.”

The shop itself will be 4,100 square feet, almost double the size of the typical Stewart’s Shop built in the 1990s, a time when Stewart’s, headquartered in Ballston Spa, began expanding throughout the Adirondacks. And it’s bigger than most of the new stores being built today, which are generally about 3,700 square feet.

“Stewart’s has been excellent in this process,” Scozzafava said. “They have always been a good neighbor and they continue to be.” ■