Board mulls Chester’s municipal water clarity, tank renovation

POTTERSVILLE | The Town of Chester’s project to paint its municipal water tank on Spring Street will likely be costing taxpayers far less than estimated late last year.

The Chester Town Board received one bid from Norman Guidie Painting of Schroon Lake for $62,500 to paint the town water tank, Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett announced at the town board’s March meeting.

“I’m pleased to bring this good news to the public,” Leggett said April 8, adding a cautionary remark that the cost of the project may increase, depending on an upcoming inspection of the inside of the tank by the state Department of Health.

“Our board’s focus is on cost-efficiency, and this project serves as an example of that objective,” he said.

The town board voted to refer Guidie Painting’s bid to Cedarwood Engineering for their review.

In other business, several comments on the town’s proposed property maintenance law were heard. Board member Karen LaRose asked whether the law’s stipulations restricted yard sales to weekends, and town Zoning Officer Tom Thorsen replied that they did.

Leggett said he would like to have some changes to the proposed law, so the public hearing was extended to the April meeting.

Also, Curt Austin requested to hold his Porsche 926 vehicle rally car show, planned for Saturday, June 15, on the lawn of the town Municipal Center. The board authorized the rally to be held as Austin requested with the stipulation that the premises be maintained in good condition.

As the March meeting was held in the Pottersville Firehouse, local resident Mary Clark asked about when the sidewalks in Pottersville would be reconstructed. Leggett replied that weather permitting, the work is expected to begin by mid-May. Resident Pat Powers asked about weed control for the hamlet, and Leggett replied that town property in Pottersville will be treated to curb weed growth.

Leggett stated that the town received correspondence from June Maxam on Foster Flats Road objecting to the annual lineup on her street for the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The board, however, passed a resolution granting permission for the parade assembling there.

Also, the board accepted the resignation of Jane O’Connell from her post as a trustee of the Chester Library. Board members expressed appreciation for her service to the town.

In addition, the board granted permission for Leggett to apply for grant funding to reconfigure the town Municipal Center auditorium, which includes installing a movable stage so the gym floor, now obstructed by a permanent stage, can be expanded to serve as a basketball court as it did decades ago when the building hosted the Chestertown school.

The board also granted permission for Leggett to apply for grants to fund replacement of playground equipment at the town park in Pottersville.

Frank Allard inquired about who was going to pay for a new well at the Loon Lake Beach. Allard said he would like to see the cost borne by all town property owners, not just the residents of the Loon Lake Park District. Packer asked if occupancy tax could be used to pay for the well. Leggett said he would look into the idea.

Pottersville resident Chris Aiken inquired about the coloration and contamination of municipal water in Pottersville. Leggett explained how the present configuration of the transmission lines and water tank and its elevation caused the lack of clarity. Edna Wells suggested that people in the Pottersvllle Water District run their water for a few minutes to clear the contamination.