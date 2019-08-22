Board of Elections make changes

ELIZABETHTOWN | This year brings changes to the local Essex County Board of Elections as well as to all county election bureaus, statewide. Allison McGahay and Sue Montgomery Corey, Republican and Democratic commissioners of the Board of Elections, held a meeting Aug. 5 to hash out details surrounding the changes locally.

Starting at this year’s general election, held Nov. 5, voters will now have the opportunity to vote with early voting, which staggers voting across a week-and-a-half’s time, allowing for more to get out and participate in election. The dates for early voting begin Oct. 26 and culminate Nov. 3, leading up to the general election date, which runs all day. The early voting periods will be in blocks of eight hours, whereas the general election runs from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. To vote early, residents can go to the Essex County Public Safety building located at 702 Stowersville Road in Lewis at the arranged times. The early voting schedule can be found on the Essex County government website under Board of Elections at co.essex.ny.us/wp/board-of-elections.

Within two years, the state will also be rolling out a No Excuse Absentee Ballot program allowing for voters to vote via absentee ballot but not requiring the traditional excuse, allowing for any voter to use the absentee route rather than for reasons such as: sickness or physical disability, religious observance and prolonged absence from the voter’s home county.

Another change being mulled over, spurred by the regular use and mainstreaming of technology into society’s everyday functions, is the change from the traditional voter machines to the use of the ES&S (electronic systems and software) voting machine. The old levered voting and paper ballot will most likely be replaced sometime soon in the future, following suit of the areas that have advanced the uses of technology in voting, most notably in New York City where population density in voting has sparked a need for a faster voting process. ES&S machines are supplied at a 400-voter-to-1 machine ratio and range from $3,000 to $10,000 per machine. There are less than 50,000 voters in Essex County.

“A level of voter education would be needed for this new technology,” Corey said.

Added to the list of technology that will be in effect this year or soon for the county includes ballot-on-demand and e-poll books, allowing the Board of Elections to use less paper, time and money. Ballot-on-demand allows for ballots to be supplied for the exact amount of voters, rather than the practice widely used before, to gauge the amount of ballots needed by population of each voting district. This would make numbers precise. E-poll books also permit immediate checking of voter registration at the voting sites and use software that stores that info and can easily be accessed by the voting inspectors.

Democratic Party Committee Chair Margaret Bartley, also in attendance, asked the board, “What about connectivity?

“I have worked at several of the polling sites and a lot do not have enough connectivity for even my cellphone. This also raises the issue about security.”

Bartley was assured by McGahay that all equipment had to be certified by the state and that the machines would most likely serve as just electronic storage and gathering of info rather than having any need for connecting to internet and WiFi service.

The current year is a busy year for elections in the county. Many local offices are up for grabs, including: county clerk, fourth judicial district judge, town supervisors, highway supervisor and town council.