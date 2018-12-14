Body found near Bicentennial Park

TICONDEROGA | State and Ticonderoga police are canvassing the town Friday after a body was found in the vicinity of Bicentennial Park.

Authorities have not confirmed additional details as of Friday evening.

“I can tell you that police are all over the place interviewing everybody,” one store owner said. “Anybody and everybody in town is talking about it.”

A rumor that schools had been locked down turned out to be false.

Ticonderoga Central Superintendent John McDonald said the police had been in touch, but directed him to carry on “business as usual.”

McDonald said his office reassured concerned parents who were calling in to see if everything was all right.

State Police referred calls to the Ticonderoga Police Department.

Town officials said the body was found by an employee of the sewer and water department.