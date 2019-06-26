Boil water order in effect for Elizabethtown Water District

All customers of the Elizabethtown Water District are hereby ordered to boil all water for drinking and culinary purposes. This order is being issued pursuant to Section 1107 of the Public Health Law.

Do not drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil in a clean container, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, use bottle water certified by NYSDOH, or use water from a public water system approved by NYSDOH. Boiled or bottled water certified by NYSDOH should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice.

This boil water order is being issued due to equipment failure associated with the well pump which has depleted our volume of stored water. In order to provide sufficient water to customers, the Elizabethtown Water District is placing their emergency water source online until repairs can be made. Consumers will be notified as soon as the boil water order is rescinded.

The boil water order shall only be lifted when the well pump is back on line and two consecutive daily samples show no bacteriological contamination.