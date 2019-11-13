Bollback honored for World War II service, civic work

× Expand Thom Randall photo Gathering to honor Harry Bollback (front, center) at the Sept. 30 installation of his ‘Hometown Hero’ banner in Pottersville, were family members (rear, left to right): John Nelson, Suely Cecil, Cindi Bollback, Larry Bollback, and Elizabeth Nelson.

POTTERSVILLE — Prominent area citizen Harry Bollback, 94 — a veteran, a missionary and co-founder of the worldwide Word of Life Ministries — was honored recently by about 85 people gathered to witness the installation of a “Hometown Hero” banner bearing his photo — It was erected on a utility pole beside state Route 9 in Pottersville.

Seventy-five years ago, Bollback — then a radio operator for the U.S. Marine Corps — was immersed in World War II’s Battle of Peleliu in the Pacific theater, about 500 miles from the Philippines.

Thom Randall photo Harry Bollback expresses thanks to area citizens for their friendship and support through the years during a ceremony Sept. 30 in Pottersville honoring him for his service to the nation. Event emcee Harry Brundage, Commander of VFW Post 5513, holds the microphone.

With the highest casualty rate of all amphibious assaults in the Pacific, the assault was called “the bitterest battle of the war for the Marines” by the National Museum of the Marine Corps. A total of 9,800 Marines or other U.S. soldiers died or were wounded in the battle.

The routinely cheery Bollback was serious Sept. 30 when he recalled the scene.

“I went up the hill with my captain and about 55 other Marines — and only five of us came back — the rest were wounded or killed,” he said. “It was a miracle that God allowed me to live.”

Later, he and other survivors in the First Marine Division were redeployed to Okinawa, Bollback continued.

“We served with pride because we believed in this great land of America,” he said.

Thom Randall photo Larry Bollback (left and town employee Brett Hitchcock install a banner recognizing Larry’s father, Harry Bollback, for his service in the Marine Corps in World War II. Harry served in combat as a radio operator in the Battle of Peleliu, in which 9,800 U.S. soldiers died or were wounded — about 40 percent of all American forces deployed there. The banner hangs on a utility pole in Pottersville at the intersection of Route 9 and Glendale Road.

One of his daughters, Sueli Cecil, recalled how Bollback had written in his book “Our Incredible Journey” about how he felt scared to leave the U.S. but wasn’t afraid when he arrived on the remote Pacific island to engage in battle.

“‘I knew there was a chance I would not come home alive, because I had already made the decision that this cause was worth giving my life to,” she said, quoting her father’s recollection in his book.

She said that Bollback’s military and mission work was an inspiration to her and others.

“I love and respect my father, because I know he has always made the tough decisions for the most important questions he faced in life,” she said.

In an invocation for the ceremony, VFW Post 5513 chaplain Jack Watson noted Bollback’s work with teenagers at Word of Life as well as his military service.

“We give thanks for a man who has served both youth and our country with great distinction,” Watson said. “May his service inspire those who view this banner as they pass by.”

Town of Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett watched the banner’s installation above the crowd gathered at the intersection of state Route 9 and Glendale Road.

“Harry Bollback is a great man, and he has brought so much to the communities of Chester, Schroon Lake and Horicon,” Leggett said. “Harry’s service during World War II was quite notable — He is so deserving of this honor.”

VFW Post Commander Harry Brundage emceed the ceremony, noting that Bollback has been a member of the VFW group and American Legion Post 964 for more than 10 years, and that Bollback was “very instrumental” in getting the veterans memorial plaza built at the Town of Chester Municipal Center.

Elizabeth Nelson, another daughter of Bollback’s, expressed appreciation to the veterans, town officials and community members for their bonds with her father.

“Thank you for being such good friends of my dad,” she said, noting how the area veterans, particularly, had visited Bollback at home often in recent years. “I am overwhelmed about this honor for him.”

Harry’s son Larry Bollback and town employee Brett Hitchcock installed the banner, assisted by Ed Wallace, a town heavy equipment operator.

Also participating in the ceremony were Bollback’s daughter Cindi Bollback, and other relatives including John Nelson as well as Word of Life official Don Lough.

Bollback gazed at the crowd gathered for the event.

“I am thankful for all that God has done in in my life; and I appreciate the support that so many people have given me and my wife all these years,” he said.