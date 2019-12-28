Bolstering Dannemora’s business growth

DANNEMORA | Small business sustainability and growth can be challenging to say the least. From finding start-up capital and reliable help to juggling child care at home, the daily demands on entrepreneurs can be daunting, and that’s what regional business counselors are hoping to help Dannemora businesses with.

“We’re here to connect with and support the businesses in the community and assist them with their growth,” Adirondack Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Victoria Duley said during a recent open house for local business owners.

Collaborating with town and village officials on ongoing comprehensive economic development planning, Adirondack Economic Development officials hope to connect with area businesses and brainstorm on how they can each best grow.

“We work with small businesses to determine their needs and partner with the counseling and nurturing of their growth,” Duley said.

Businesses and individuals are vital to the town and village’s growth, thus connecting them to additional avenues to success is essential, according Melissa McManus. McManus is the economic development consultant involved with the town’s ongoing planning initiative.

“One of the challenges is connecting these very busy people to the resources out there,” McManus said. “That’s so critical, especially in the beginning phases of business. That’s why we wanted to make sure we brought these resources to Dannemora.”

Whether it’s finding ways to expand internally or addressing seasonal needs, McManus hopes area business owners will reach out to Adirondack Economic Development to see how the non-profit can assist with their continued sustainability and growth.

With the area already rich in history and community involvement, McManus noted that the region’s growth also depends on the success of those living there.

“We want to make sure people in the town have access to resources that can help them,” she said. “We want to make sure the pathways to help are here.”

With a strong social infrastructure, along with some of the top attractions in the region with Chazy Lake, the Lyon Mountain Fire Tower and Mining and Railroad Museum, McManus said the town already offers a community abundant in opportunity and experience.

“There’s already tourism activity in the community, and the town and village are already doing so many things right,” she said.

Focusing on small businesses in just another prime piece in the area’s ongoing development plan, McManus noted.

“There are so many things unique to this area, and it’s critical to tourism. And it doesn’t get more authentic than Lyon Mountain and Dannemora,” she said.

The AEDC provides business counseling, training, technical assistance and loans to small businesses across a 14-county region of northern New York. The focus is on serving low- and moderate-income individuals and small businesses. Services include an annual 60-hour entrepreneur course, year-round business workshops, one-on-one business counseling and business plan development and certification assistance for women and minority business enterprises. All services are at no cost. AEDC maintains and manages several loan funds to provide capital access for small business start-up and expansion.

To learn more about the Adirondack Economic Development Corporation, call 518-891-5523 or email info@aedconline.com. ■