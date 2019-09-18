Bombardier back in operation after reported bomb threat

PLATTSBURGH | Bombardier employees are back at work after being evacuated for a reported bomb threat Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Plattsburgh City Police Department, a Bombardier employee found a "non-descript note" written on the wall of the bathroom inside the main facility at 71 Wall St.

Police responded around 2:50 p.m. The plant was evacuated, and a New York State Police Bomb Detection K9 swept the property for explosives. Nothing suspicious was found.

Bombardier management was cleared to resume operations at 6:20 p.m.

“We’re still working on it; we’re interviewing employees today,” Lieutenant Brad Kiroy told The Sun. “There are 535 employees; it’s a pretty daunting task and that’s where we are with it. We’re investigating; we’re trying to narrow a suspect list down.”

The threat is still being investigated. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Plattsburgh Police Department at (518) 563-3411.