Book detailing area’s boat racing history now available

Photo provided A new book detailing the history of the wooden racing boat El Lagarto will be released in the coming weeks.

LAKE GEORGE | A new historical publication will be soon be available via the Warren County Historical Society for those interested in local history.

In his novel, “Legend of Lake George ‘El Lagarto’ and the Men That Made Her Great,” Jon Bowers sets the record straight on the story of El Lagarto, the wooden boat noted for its world famous distinction as the winner of the top races in the power boat world during the 1930s.

Bowers’ grandfather, Anderson “Dick” Bowers, was the mechanic who worked with boat owner George Reis over the lifetime of El Lagarto.

According to Bower, he grew up listening to the stories of El Lagarto’s wins including the National Sweepstakes, the Gold Cup, the Presidential Cup and the Lake Winnipesaukee Sweepstakes.

In his book, Bowers examines the stories surrounding El Lagarto and debunks any myths that have developed in the process.

Organizers said the collection of photographs Bowers has put together, the easily readable text and the fascinating story of a champion power boat and the men who made her make for an enjoyable read.

Each book will cost $32.10 including tax and can be picked up or shipped for an additional $5.

To get a book, send the order with a check to 50 Gurney Lane, Queensbury, NY 12804 or call the society at 518-734-0734 with credit card information. The Warren County Historical Society is open Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.