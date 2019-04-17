Book vending machine revealed

× A book vending machine was unveiled at Cumberland Head Elementary last week.

PLATTSBURGH | At first, students thought it might be a giraffe. Or maybe a candy machine.

All they knew for sure was that there was a large rectangular object, wrapped in gray paper with a red bow on top, sitting in the lobby of Cumberland Head Elementary (CHES).

The mystery of what this box could be generated a lot of buzz — and a lot of speculation — in the lead up to last week’s unveiling, according to Debra Jabaut, a library aide at the school.

And when librarian Lori Christopherson, in a school assembly April 11, told students that the new addition to the lobby was a book vending machine?

Cheers erupted from the hundreds of students sitting before her.

EAGLE PRIDE

Starting this September, students nominated by their teachers to receive an Eagle Pride award — the school’s recognition of a student’s kindness, responsibleness or overall good behavior — will receive a token to put into the vending machine.

Children will also receive a token on their birthdays.

With a token in hand, kids will have their pick of a free book, according to Christopherson.

“It’s our hope that the vending machine will create excitement and make learning and reading more fun,” she said. “Giving students a token on their birthdays is a great way for the school to celebrate with them and provides an opportunity for every student to use the machine and receive a book.”

Following the assembly last week, hundreds of students streamed through the hallways of the school and past the machine on their way back to class.

“Harry Potter!” One student exclaimed, her eyes widening.

“Woah,” another said, pointing at the books behind the glass.

But it was just four students that would be the first to use the machine last week.

First grader Nathan Ciolac, second grader Eve Boire and fifth graders Lindsey Shanley and George Ciolac were chosen as the inaugural pickers for their love of books.

Their selections: “Upside Down Magic,” “Iron Man,” “Toby’s Story,” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

COMMUNITY COLLABORATION

Christopherson got the idea of opening up a book vending machine at the school from another district in Buffalo.

Since January, she’s slowly pieced together funding and support for the project.

She contacted Valley Vending, who agreed to find and retrofit a vending machine to fit her description. They agreed to deliver it for free.

The school district contributed $500 for books.

ETS Staffing also donated $500 to the project, which allowed the school to purchase books for the machine.

“Partnering with Cumberland Head Elementary School on this exciting initiative was an easy decision,” said ETS Outreach Coordinator Amber Parliament in a statement. “When preparing students of all ages for life and career success, it starts with the fundamentals. Encouraging children to have a love of reading will help instill a foundation for lifelong learning. We applaud CHES for guiding students towards their best selves and giving them the resources to do that.”

The owners of the former Once Upon a Book shop, Lori Titherton-Raville and Amanda McCarty, donated additional books to the cause.

And the Cumberland Head Parent-Teacher Organization contributed more than $1,000 to purchase the machine and more books.

“The book vending machine is a fun and exciting way to put books in the hands of all of our students,” said principal Darcy Stoutenger in a statement. “It’s a wonderful way to get children excited about reading.

“The entire CHES family is thankful for (Christopherson’s) efforts.”