Boquet Valley: breakfast, lunch for free

× Expand Photo provided All students in the Boquet Valley Central School will eat free this year, as the district qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision, providing first servings of both breakfast and lunch at no cost.

WESTPORT | Students will all have free breakfast and lunch at Boquet Valley Central School.

District Superintendent Josh Meyer said the newly merged district qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision and was awarded a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to provide lunch at no cost to all students.

The program continues Students Eat Free put into place in the Elizabethtown-Lewis school last year. As a merged district, Boquet Valley had to reapply.

Breakfast and lunch funds provide one serving, and if students want second helpings or an a la carte item, they and their family will need to cover costs for those.

Meyer said he is thrilled the new district qualified and will extend the Schools Eat Free program district-wide this year.

“It’s exciting for the whole community,” the superintendent said.

“We will have the same menu at both school campuses, Lake View in Westport and Mountain View in Elizabethtown.”

The cafeteria program will be managed as in the past under direction of Julie Holbrook, who helps bring farm-to-school fresh food items into the school kitchens.

“We’ll be providing all freshly baked and fresh-made menu items,” Meyer said.

“This will benefit all of our students.”

The cost savings can be significant for families, he said, upwards of $500 or more for parents who have two or more students in school.

CEP was designed in part to eliminate any perceived stigma of students participating in free or reduced lunch programs, and also to ensure that all students have access to nutritious meals. USDA explains that the CEP “eliminates the burden of collecting household applications to determine eligibility for school meal programs.”

The grant period extends for four years. CEP was enacted by the federal government in 2010.

All families, parents and guardians, regardless of income level, are encouraged to fill out information forms to help the school district gauge need for access to school breakfast and lunch meals, thus ensuring program extension.