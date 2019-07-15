Boquet Valley Central district office moved to Westport

× Expand Photos by Kim Dedam The Boquet Valley School Board took major steps toward merging Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis schools. The district officially took its place as a new school on July 1.

WESTPORT | Logistics for staffing, tuition and classroom use occupied a large portion of the last Boquet Valley School Board meeting with Interim Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey.

Davey provided leadership as the district merger between Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis got underway in January.

The Boquet School Board officially approved a settlement agreement with outgoing Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School Superintendent Scott Osborne.

They did not specify final payment to close the contract, though Osborne’s contract held his salary in place as long as he continued to seek active employment.

But within a day of the meeting, Chazy Central Elementary School announced they hired Osborne as interim superintendent of schools.

The school board also approved a contract settlement agreement with outgoing ELCS Special Education Director Robin Douglas.

Newly hired Boquet Valley Superintendent Josh Meyer said that interviews for a new math teacher, art teacher, bus driver, director of student support services, director of facilities, K-8 principal and extracurricular coaches and advisers are in the works.

Successful candidates will be introduced in July.

CAMPUSES AND BUILDING USE

Photos by Kim Dedam The Boquet Valley School Board voted to move the new district office to the Westport campus, now officially called Lake View Campus, utilizing the special education offices that move to the Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.

The School Identity Transition Advisory Teams (TAT) met, Meyer reported to the board, and recommended names for each campus.

The School Board unanimously chose “Mountain View” for the Elizabethtown building, and “Lake View” for the Westport facility.

Teachers and the administration have worked out where new classrooms will be next year, Meyer said.

Elizabethtown, or the Mountain View Campus, is at capacity with classroom space and students, Meyer said, with a centralized pre-kindergarten, grades kindergarten through grade five for Elizabethtown and Lewis, plus the merged high school.

Only one windowless room is open in that building, a former music room in the basement.

Westport has three empty rooms plus four empty office spaces.

Kindergarten through grade five will serve Westport residents at the Lake View Campus, plus the centralized middle school for students in grades six, seven and eight.

Meyer recommended that the Boquet Valley District Office be moved to Westport, where it would fit in rooms at the south-side entrance previously used for special education. A meeting room across the hall could be used as district meeting space.

The school board approved relocating the district office to Westport.

NON-RESIDENT TUITION

The school board discussed nonresident tuition rates, which were set for 2018-19 in Westport at $1,229.04 per year and at $2,000 in Elizabehtown-Lewis, which had no out-of-district enrollment.

The board decided that a 3.45 percent increase in non-resident tuition would mirror the overall budget increase for 2019-20, and approved 2019-20 tuition rates at $1,271.44.

The Boquet Valley district School Board also adopted Westport’s School Tax Installment Payment Program, allowing 50 percent payment by the end of September, a second payment by Oct. 15 with final payment due on Nov. 1.

The new teachers’ union has merged teachers at both schools, and the board officially welcomed the bargaining unit from Boquet Valley Federation of Teachers.

BOQUET TO REAPPLY FOR FREE LUNCH FUNDING

Outgoing Boquet Valley Interim Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey told the school board that the merged district does meet Community Eligiblity Provision for USDA free school meals.

The program was implemented at Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School last year for the start of a five-year term.

But as a brand-new school district, Boquet Valley has to apply for community eligibility from scratch, Davey said.

And the administration was in process with the application.

“As soon as we know, you’ll know,” he said of the free breakfast and lunch funding for 2019-20.

DAVEY DEPARTS

In June, a Boquet Valley School Board meeting was the last led by Davey.

Westport’s Interim Superintendent and Principal Josh Meyer was hired to lead Boquet Valley as inaugural superintendent.

“You’ve really come together to coalesce in a short amount of time,” Davey commended the Boquet Valley School Board and Meyer at the meeting.

“You’ve laid the groundwork for a successful start and you really are set for a good transition,” he said.

“I wish you well, and I look forward to seeing you along the way.”

Members of the Boquet Valley School Board thanked Davey for his leadership as the new school district takes root.

“Thank you,” Karin DeMuro said. “You found a lot of time to be with us.”

“We really appreciate it very much,” Alan Jones said.

The next board meeting date was moved to Wednesday, July 10, at 6:30 p.m. to be held at the Mountain View Campus.