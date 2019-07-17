Boquet Valley Central School Board readies for district start

Photos by Kim Dedam Boquet Valley Central School Board members selected the gold-and-blue version of the Griffin logo, since, with two colors, it is cost effective to reproduce onto school uniforms, signage and banners.

WESTPORT | School Board members of the Boquet Valley Central School made key decisions as they prepared to close existing district operations.

The new district officially merged Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis Central schools effective July 1.

To help draw input from community, parents, students, teachers and staff in the past five months, the board established Transition Advisory Teams (TATs) that assessed segments of the merger process and logistics, including School Identity, Athletics, Policy and Special Education.

Several reports with major recommendations were made in the last week of June.

GRIFFIN SPORTS VENUES

Spearheading the Athletic TAT, coach, physical education teacher and athletic director Paul Buehler shared decisions they reached by consensus as to where teams would play and what new sport clubs might be introduced next year.

Buehler said the transition team gained consensus on athletic locations, focusing on the best sites available for Griffin home courts and fields.

They agreed that Camp Dudley is the best facility to host soccer.

Camp Dudley is the best facility to train for track and field.

The Westport field is the best facility to host baseball.

The Elizabethtown field is the best facility to host softball.

The Elizabethtown gymnasium is the best facility to host basketball.

The Westport Country Club is the best facility to host golf.

Requests to train for cross-country would look to Cobble Hill Golf Course in Elizabethtown as it hosts Section VII Championship meets.

Buehler said the Athletic TAT toured all facilities in the area, reviewing gyms, locker rooms, parking, fields, weight rooms and practice space.

“The Elizabethtown gym was deemed more suited for basketball for officials, visiting teams and for access to locker rooms,” Buehler reported.

“Westport Country Club was deemed the more challenging (links) and with 18 holes allows for more options for competition.”

New sports that should be offered and funded by the Boquet Valley Central school system, he said, include archery, cheerleading and weightlifting.

Costs for start-up athletic clubs would not be excessive, Buehler told the school board. Elizabethtown has archery equipment and both buildings have weight rooms and related equipment. A cheerleading program could potentially raise funds for uniforms.

STOWING TROPHIES

Buehler said the Athletics Transition Team also agreed on what should be done with Westport and Elizabethtown-Lewis banners and trophies that exist in halls and on gym walls now.

“We suggest the removal and storage of all non-Griffin trophies and banners following graduation,” Buehler said of consensus they reached.

“Those items should be stored and possibly exhibited in a new school if that is seen as important at that time.”

Buehler said the Transition Team recommends filling trophy cases with color photos of the 47 Griffin teams that have played together for the last six years.

“As championships are won together, photos are removed and replaced with trophies,” he said.

This should happen, Buehler said, in both buildings.

The Athletics TAT also recommended to the School Board that the mural in the Elizabethtown gym lobby be painted white, providing a fresh canvas for students to use for the new mascot and colors, navy blue and gold.

The mural on the lobby wall depicts iconic landmarks in Lewis and Elizabethtown.

He said sports timers should be fitted with new panels to reflect the new school colors and the Griffin logo, noting that updated graphics for school podiums and timers would cost about $1,200.

A new scoreboard with Griffin graphics is also important, the Athletics TAT found, for opening night of basketball season.

SANDING GYM FLOORS

Buehler said the Athletics TAT emphasized the importance of sanding down the gymnasium floors and repainting them with new school colors and Griffin artwork.

Repainting the Elizabethtown gym is seen as nothing short of essential, he said, “if the board decides to follow the consensus of the transition team and host basketball for our school in that gym.”

Elizabethtown’s gym can be refinished for $19,500, Buehler said.

“And that estimate included the artwork. It could be done in July.”

Updating the Westport gym would cost less since the colors on the floor already include navy blue.

These action steps, Buehler said, are “crucial in creating a more positive environment” for students and athletes and would help foster team spirit under the Boquet Valley name.

“Students would begin to feel a sense of ownership in the school and teams.”

The board looked to Boquet Superintendent Josh Meyer for next steps.

The outgoing Interim Boquet Valley Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey, who is superintendent at Champlain Valley Educational Services, said later in the meeting that education Bullet Aid from New York State was announced recently and Boquet Central School received $13,000 in bullet aid.

NAVY BLUE AND GOLD

The School Board unanimously selected a version of the Griffin logo outlined in navy blue and gold for the official school logo. The gold lion is outlined in blue. Meyer presented it along with the multi-colored artwork used in recent years.

Since two colors are more readily printed and embossed on school uniforms, the board chose the blue-and-gold version.