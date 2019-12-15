Boquet Valley hires new high-school principal

Photo provided Elaine Dixon-Cross Elaine Dixon-Cross hired as new high school principal at Boquet Valley Central School, Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The School Board and administration at Boquet Valley Central School chose a new high school principal at the Dec. 2 board meeting.

School Superintendent Josh Meyer said newly hired Principal Elaine Dixon-Cross comes to the job at Mountain View Campus in Elizabethtown with K-12 experience as former principal at Crown Point Central School. She also worked as former middle and high school principal at Beekmantown Central School.

Dixon-Cross will return to school administration from her most recent post as GEAR UP program director for CFES Brilliant Pathways, a college and career education resource in Essex.

“Her experience at all levels of the K-12 system plus her extensive experience with CFES (College For Every Student) will allow her to hit the ground running,” Meyer said.

“She worked with Elizabethtown-Lewis and Westport Central Schools over the past few years as well as Boquet Valley, and knows many of the students and staff members already.

“Elaine is driven to provide the best opportunities for students and has the skill set to get the best out of her team.”

Dixon-Cross begins the job on December 18.

“I am looking forward to Elaine’s leadership with curriculum, developing school climate and initiatives that she will bring to Boquet Valley,” Meyer said.

Dixon-Cross told the Sun she is thrilled to be heading back into a school building every day.

“My focus for students in grades 9 to 12 will be to begin or continue the journey of helping them navigate their college and/or career path,” the new principal said.

“We can begin that in a variety of ways, from identifying their strengths and weaknesses to diving into data that they’ve collected to date in their academic career. Above all, I will work together with faculty, community, and partners on helping them to identify a growth mindset to achieve their goals.”

Dixon-Cross will fill the job Rob Witkiewicz left in October for a post as Northern Adirondack Middle School principal.

Three applicants sought the open job at BVCS, Meyer said. ■