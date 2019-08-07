Boquet Valley hires new principal for Westport building

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam A school bus at the bus garage in Elizabethtown reflects the change in school name with the new Boquet Valley Central district. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam New school buses at the bus garage in Elizabethtown are newly painted with the Boquet Valley name. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Kim Dedam The gymnasium floor at Boquet Valley Central Mountain View campus awaits new paint and the Griffin emblem. Work on changing school colors to reflect the navy blue and gold is ongoing. Changes to the Lake View campus gym will be made once the Elizabethtown gym floor is complete. Prev Next

Photo provided Lake View Principal Dan Parker

WESTPORT | Boquet Valley Central School Board has hired a new principal for the elementary/middle school at Lake View Campus here.

Boquet Valley Superintendent Josh Meyer said Daniel Parker, incoming principal for Westport’s kindergarten through eighth-grade program, attended school in Elizabethtown and graduated from the former Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School in 1994.

“He is a really solid candidate for principal with a strong background in administration,” Meyer told The Sun. “His parents still live in Elizabethtown and he is familiar with our communities.”

Parker is returning to Elizabethtown from Fredonia with his wife, Amy, their 4-year-old son, Henry, and their family dog, Piper.

“I want to thank Superintendent Meyer and the Boquet Valley Board of Education for the opportunity to serve,” Parker said in an email.

“After graduating Elizabethtown-Lewis in 1994, I attended the University at Buffalo for both undergraduate and graduate degrees. My undergraduate work in history and American studies led me towards a career in education.

“I was privileged to work from 2001 to 2017 at Holland Central Schools as a history teacher, basketball coach and club adviser. Holland will always have a special place in my heart, as it is where I met my wife, Amy.”

Most recently, Parker served as assistant principal at Fredonia High School.

“I am excited to be a new principal,” Parker said.

“The coming together of the school communities is an exciting time, and I looking forward to helping develop the limitless possibilities for our students and communities.”

Longtime administrator Rob Witkiewicz will continue as principal for Elizabethtown’s K-5 and the high school at Mountain View campus.

STUDENT SUPPORT DIRECTOR

Boquet Valley Central has also hired Olga “Nelly” Collazo as director of student support services.

Collazo is coming to the job here from her role as associate project director at the College for Every School Brilliant Pathways GEAR UP Grant and previously worked as state coordinator for UVM Extension Service; building principal for Beekmantown Central School; and as an assistant principal for Watertown Central School.

A former teacher, Collazo taught middle- and high-school courses at Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES Alternative Center of Exceptional Students. She also taught kindergarten through grade six Academic Intervention Services; kindergarten through grade six English as a second language; and high school Spanish at Thousand Island Central School.

NEW BUS LETTERING, GYM PAINT ONGOING

Progress on updates for school property moved ahead with renaming all district school buses. Refinishing gymnasium floors to add new school colors and the Griffin emblem blue and gold is underway.

“All the district vehicles have been re-lettered,” Meyer said last week.

“Signs for both buildings are being made.”

Technology updates to blend district websites and wiring into one Boquet Valley system are also well underway.

“We’re on track in wiring the Elizabethtown school building,” Meyer said.

TRANSITION TEAMS CONTINUE

The district’s administration and school board continue to look to community Transition Advisory Teams for opportunities to curate the legacy of each district that merged this year.

“A Legacy Committee would decide how to honor both the previous districts,” Meyer said.

It is possible to build historic tributes into a new building or as part of an addition to existing school facilities, Meyer said.

“I’m not opposed to anything.”

And work with the Facilities Transition Advisory Team intends to assess condition of the buildings over the coming year.

“Questions there ask, ‘Do we need a new building?’ ‘Do we build additions on existing building?’” Meyer said.

“We do need people to join that committee.”

Work on both legacy and facilities will continue throughout 2019-20 school year.

Anyone interested in being part of this process can contact Meyer at the District Office on Lake View Campus.

SCHOOL LUNCH PROGRAM

Meyer said Boquet Valley has applied for U.S. Department of Agriculture grant funds to provide free lunch for all students. ELCS successfully implemented the program last year in a contract that was meant to extend five years.

“We do qualify in all categories,” Meyer said.

“And we are expecting we will receive the grant, but have not heard officially yet.”

SCHOOL SCHEDULE

Teachers at Boquet Valley Central return to classrooms Sept. 3 and 4, with students starting school on Sept. 5.

School Superintendent Josh Meyer said bus schedules will remain largely the same as last year with the addition of shuttle trips between Westport and Elizabethtown for middle- and high-school students.

More information is forthcoming about bus and shuttle schedules.

Parents, students and area residents can find information about the return to school at the school’s new website: boquetvalleycsd.org

The school’s Facebook page is also a resource: facebook.com/BoquetValleyCSD