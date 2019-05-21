Boquet Valley Post 551 is 91 years young

× Expand Image provided The Boquet Valley Post No. 551 recently received a history gift from the Adirondack History Center, allowing this oversized black-and-white photo of Memorial Day 1942 to be placed on display. The image captured a solemn tribute paid decades ago at Riverside Cemetery.

ELIZABETHTOWN | As the American Legion celebrates its centennial this year, Boquet Valley Post 551 marks 91 years of service to veterans and community here.

The Boquet Valley Post was the ninth legion to form in Essex County, and received its charter on May 5, 1928.

Photo by Kim Dedam The original charter of American Legion Boquet Valley Post No.551 preserves the name of founding members of the organization here on May 5, 1928. The Boquet Valley American Legion Auxilliary was formed at about the same time.

As indicated by the post number, it was the 551st formed in New York State since summer of 1919 when the Legion began its work in every U.S. town or county, joining together to support veterans of the Great War and later changing its charter for veterans of all wars.

The names of Boquet Valley Post’s founding members are neatly typed in columns on the original certificate kept framed under glass.

Many of those first E’town legionnaires have family living here today. The men were: Hugh T. Gilligan, Stanley L. Brown, Morgan O’Donnell, Lawton F. Metcalfe, George H. Egglefield, Raymond L. Baker, Martin V. Sheehy, Fred N. Trombly, Wm. P. Denton, John D. Nicholson Jr., Julius G. Burres, Fred K Sheldon, Gordon H. Daniels, Spencer Egglefield and Hardy E. Sweet.

The Boquet Valley American Legion Auxillary was formed at the same time by the following women: Ruth O. Baker, Marion L. Brown, Sara Q. Burres, Irene Daniels, Lydia E. Daniels, Sybil E. Davenport, Edith H. Egglefield, Evangeline Egglefield, Wilhelmina S. Elser, Effie H. Johnson, Genevieve L. Keating, Mildred B. Lawley, Anges M. Marsha, Clara W. Metcalfe, Lillie S. Richards, Mabel Sheldon, Mary R. Soper, Analita B. Stevens, Laura Sunn, Elsie L. Sweet, Mable A. Trombley and Mary Wrisley.

HONORING VETS

Today, Boquet Valley Post No. 551’s Commander Phil Jackson and Adjutant Newman Tryon lead a legion with 48 members, a large group of the 451 active legionnaires in Essex County.

Jackson and Tryon are key organizers of Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies held annually at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, a hallowed ground they helped establish in Wadhams for veterans in all of Essex County. The 8.36-acre property was deeded to Boquet Valley Post No. 551 in 1989 by Elton Anson. a member of the post.

It took years, but the cemetery was formally dedicated as a final resting place open to all county veterans on May 28, 2006.

The site is managed by an Essex County Veterans Cemetery Committee.

NEW PARK MEMORIAL

The Boquet Valley Post is continuing its work to acknowleged the service of veterans from Elizabethtown.

A committee led by legionnaires George Saug and Jim Beaton now have plans to improve the small veterans’ park area in the center of town, across from the high school.

“We are planning to enhance the park with a marker for all veterans from Elizabethtown. It will be a memorial dedicated to all of our veterans from all five branches of the service. We are also trying to get a military armament piece to enhance the site,” Saug told the Sun.

The new tribute in stone will go beside the flag pole on the eastern side of the park.

HISTORIC PHOTO RECALLS MEMORIAL DAY 1942

The Boquet Valley Post also received an historic gift recently from the Adirondack History Center.

A five-foot tall photograph in black-and-white captured solemn Memorial Day remembrance at Riverside Cemetery, circa 1942. The image presents a community reflecting on service in the graveyard with the rolling ridge of Cobble Hill in the background.

Women and children dressed in Sunday best stand behind a color guard and rows of veterans, each wearing uniforms of the branch they served. Behind them, kids in the high school band appear to be playing, instruments raised. The giant framed photograph takes up part of an entire wall in the Elizabethtown Town Hall.

- This is the first in a series of stories honoring the 100th anniversary of the American Legion. The pieces will run periodically throughout the year, and they will run in each edition of The Sun.

MEMORIAL DAY EVENTS

Boquet Post No. 551 often plans events together with Lewis Post No. 1319.

And they have several programs set for Memorial Day.

“The Annual Memorial Day Parade and Service will take place in Elizabethtown on Monday, May 27th,” American Legion Adjutant Newman Tryon Tryon said.

“At 9 a.m., a contingent of legionnaires will meet at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery, near Wadhams, to lower the cemetery flag to half-staff accompanied by a playing of Taps and a firing-squad salute.”

The Memorial Day parade starts immediately afterward, at 10 a.m. and will proceed from Hand Avenue onto Court Street and end near the Golf course.

“At the conclusion of the parade, the American Legion will conduct a Memorial Day Service in the Village Park, starting at about 10:30 a.m.,” Tryon said.