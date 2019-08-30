Boquet Valley Prop. 4 library tax extends to entire district

WESTPORT | Taxpayers across the Boquet Valley Central School District will receive bills for the newly established Elizabethtown Library fund, despite school “Community Report” information that said expressly “Proposition 4 only applies to taxpayers in Elizabethtown.”

Proposition 4 was included on the school budget ballot in May to raise $18,000 for the Elizabethtown Library.

It was the first time in the library’s 135 year history that they had sought taxpayer resources.

Language in the proposition did not state that taxes would be levied only from residents of Elizabethtown.

But Prop. 4 passed 304 yes to 106 no votes, a total of 410 of the 414 people who voted marked their ballot.

Westport Library Association had asked the School Board to continue raising funds for the Westport Library at $15,000, and the Wadhams Free Library, at $7,000, stipulating that taxes only come from parcels in the (then current) Westport Central School district.

Apparently there is no way to revisit the situation without a new vote, which could prove expensive.

It might have to be approached on the school budget ballot next year.

Because many local libraries provide services to schools, the state requires library funding to be derived as a separate stream processed through area School Boards.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said the library funding plan this year unevenly taxes residents of Westport.

And he hopes the Boquet Valley School Board and library associations set policy to get everyone on the same page going forward.

“I hope this doesn’t get left out of their discussions,” Tyler said.

REVIEWED BY REAL PROPERTY

School Tax Bills go out on Sept. 1, according to Essex County Real Property Tax Services Director Terri Northup, who told the Sun that they did examine the apparent discrepancy between Boquet budget report information and the actual language in Proposition 4.

Northup said they reviewed due process with Essex County Attorney Daniel Manning III.

Despite the incongruence, Northup said, Real Property has to abide by language on Prop. 4, which was approved by voters.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Because Elizabethtown’s library funding was new, a separation proposition -- Proposition 4 -- had to be approved by the then E-L-W (unnamed) School Board for addition to the school budget ballot.

The request came in as the board waited for the state to assign the final tax cap allocation and school aid ratios.

Unrelated to school spending, the Elizabethtown Library tax looked to raise $18,000.

A unanimous vote of the School Board on April 25 authorized the district to “levy and collect an annual tax, year after year, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, in the amount of $18,000.00, which shall be paid to the Elizabethtown Library Association for the support and maintenance of the library.”

The amount hereafter becomes an annual item “until thereafter modified by a future vote of the electors of the ... School District.”

WESTPORT LIBRARY’S FUNDING WAS ESTABLISHED

At the same meeting, April 25, the board also renewed ongoing funding for the Westport Library Association, allocating $15,000 for Westport’s library and $7,000 for Wadhams Free Library.

As recorded in School Board meeting records, Westport’s Library Association asked the School Board on April 25, with corrections in the minutes, to: “APPROVE Accept the PLACEMENT OF A funding proposition for the Wadhams Free Library and Westport Library Association before the ELW voters in the upcoming school budget election on May 21, 2019.”

Appropriations would be annual “until modified by the future vote of the electors.”

Westport Library Association’s initial request for a formal ballot proposition was crossed out of the meeting minutes, as indicated in all caps above.

Apparently no formal “Proposition” was required as the new district formed. Long-standing agreements for funding were carried forward as is.

OFFICIALS RESPOND

Library funds are raised separate and apart from School Budget planning procedures, explained Boquet Valley Superintendent Josh Meyer.

“Other than being legally required to put this on the ballot, as presented by the library, and collecting the taxes, the school district doesn’t have a role in this,” he said.

Elizabethtown Library Director Angela Heroux said they followed all steps according to New York State Education Department regulations.

“We are committed to continue service, education and enrichment to the entire community and are grateful the citizens of our community support public libraries,” she said.

Calls by the Sun seeking clarification from State Ed as to how they would reconcile budget notice information with actual language on Prop. 4 were not returned.

TAX IMPACT

With Westport Library taxing only former Westport Central district taxpayers (as it has done for years) and Elizabethtown Library raising funds across the entire merged Boquet Valley district (for the first time this year), the levy will ask residents of Westport to pay for three libraries and Elizabethtown only one.

Very preliminary tax rate estimates obtained by Tyler suggest the cost to Westport would be about 12 cents per thousand to cover all three libraries as Prop. 4 requires.

Tyler also received preliminary estimates that suggest costs would drop to about 7 cents per thousand if funds for all three libraries were spread equally across all parcels in the Boquet Valley Central School district.

WESTPORT LIBRARY TAX RATES LAST YEAR

Real Property said had not received the final numbers from the Boquet Valley business office as this news report went to publication.

But Northup did provide the Sun with library tax breakdown they received from Westport Central School’s business office for last school year.

(The business office remains the same for the merged Boquet Valley district.)

Taxpayers in five towns comprised the former Westport Central school district: Elizabethtown, Essex, Lewis, Moriah and Westport.

Three parcels in the Town of Elizabethtown paid a combined levy of $5.77 for Westport libraries last year. The 44 parcels in the Town of Lewis raised a total $267.02 for Westport libraries last year. The 138 parcels in the Town of Essex raised a total $774.53 for Westport libraries last year. The 58 parcels in the Town of Moriah raised a total $644.71 for Westport libraries last year. And the 1,290 parcels in Westport raised a total $20,307.97 for Westport libraries in 2018-19 for a total $22,000.

The library tax rate was set at: 0.091657 per $1,000 of assessed value across the board, or 9 cents per thousand.

LIBRARY FUNDING IN MERGED DISTRICTS

Support for small, rural libraries from school districts built across multiple towns is not new in the region.

Examining records from the Ausable Valley Central School District, for example, shows their four libraries service families in nine towns across three counties.

Ausable Valley was originally formed in 1968 to merge town resources from Ausable, Peru and Black Brook in Clinton Co., Jay, Keene, Chesterfield and Wilmington in Essex Co., and Franklin in Franklin Co.

The four libraries that support families and children in their towns are the Keeseville Free Public Library; AuSable Forks Free Library; Wells Memorial Library in Upper Jay; and the E.M. Cooper Memorial Library in Wilmington.

Monies are raised across the district population, regardless of the library’s location.

Last year, Ausable Valley district taxpayers approved a $2,000 increase in funding for Keeseville’s library, boosting their support to $17,000.

AuSable Forks received a $2,000 increase to $14,000.

Wells Memorial receives $5,000 from district taxpayers.

And E.M. Cooper receives $4,500 from Ausable Valley school district taxpayers in addition to funds raised from the Lake Placid Central School District.

Each library has long-standing tax levy agreements that meet annual review by the School Board.

If a library looks to increase the allocation -- as two of the libraries did last year -- Ausable Valley Central School plans and holds a separate ballot vote in July specifically for library tax increases.

They do not use propositions on the school ballot.

Library funding votes only occur when libraries seek additional funds.

Last year, the tax impact for $4,000 in increased library funding in the Ausable Valley district was about one-half of a cent.

PROPOSITION 4 VERBATIM

The Sun obtained a copy of the then E-L-W ballot and Prop. 4 reads: “As pursuant to Education Law, Section 259, shall the Board of Education of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District be authorized to levy and collect an annual tax, year after year, separate and apart from the annual school district budget, in the amount of eighteen thousand dollars ($18,000.00), which shall be paid to the Elizabethtown Library Association for the support and maintenance of the library; with this appropriated amount to be the annual appropriation until thereafter modified by a future vote of the electors of the Elizabethtown-Lewis-Westport Central School District?”