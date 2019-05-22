Borrowed time

× Adirondack Park Agency officials say there is no easy answer for a boat launch on Eagle Lake that is popular but technically illegal.

RAY BROOK | A final decision on the Eagle Lake boat launch, which faced closure under a state management plan, will come in the next two to five years, an Adirondack Park Agency (APA) representative said last week.

The agency gave final approval to the full Hammond Pond Unit Management Plan, which governs 45,500 acred of the state forest preserve that stretched from Ticonderoga to Keene, but hedged on the boat launch, which became the most controversial part of the plan.

“In a nutshell, this is a complex issue,” said environmental planner Walter Linck.

He said the state will monitor boat traffic on the lake over the next two years as part of its ongoing study of carrying capacity on Adirondack lakes. The land in question is classified as wild forest, which does not permit boat launches of lakes of fewer than 1,000 acres. Eagle Lake is less than half that size.

Residents protested the proposed changes that physically limited the launch to small boats, saying may local residents were elderly and would not be able to negotiate the barrier. They also said first responders depended on the launch to reach camps of the far side of the lake.

When the property went into the forest preserve more than 30 years ago, the launch theoretically should have been removed, but somehow it slipped through the cracks. As the state updates its management plan, Linck said the launch can only remain if the APA changes its classification to Intensive Use.

Linck said Eagle Lake is comprised of two different bodies of water connected by a low culvert under Route 74. The part of Eagle Lake where the launch is located is shallow, marshy and wooded. “What we see here is very much a character that should be protected,” Linck said.

But on the other side of the causeway, Eagle Lake is ringed with camps and 97 percent privately owned, which he said is “inarguably of a different character.” There are other considerations too. There are private launches on the lake, some of which are used by other boaters. As such, Linck said, it might be better to have one public launch with a boat-washing station to guard against the spread of invasive species.

On the opposite side of the lake, Linck said there is a nonconforming campground on Crown Point Bay where some land has been cleared and includes a trail that has been used by ATVs. The state plans to keep a lean-to and primitive campsites, but restrict other uses.