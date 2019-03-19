Bova faces intentional murder charge in shooting death

× Expand Photo provided David Bova

AUSABLE FORKS | The shooting death last week of Magen Goyette of AuSable Forks was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner.

Goyette, 30, died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to Clinton County District Attorney Andrew J. Wylie.

Wylie said David J. Bova, 30, of 31 Seperator Road in AuSable Forks was arraigned in the Town of Black Brook court and charged with second-degree intentional murder, a class A felony.

Clinton County’s DA appeared in court for the hearing and said Bova waived a formal reading of the felony complaint. Bova pleaded not guilty to the charge and was remanded to custody of the Clinton County sheriff. He is being held at the county jail without bail. Latham-based attorney James E. Tyner is representing Bova.

STATEMENT

According to the DA, Bova is charged with shooting Goyette on March 13 at 9:15 a.m. with a 9-millimeter Hi-Point rifle, causing her death.

The DA released Bova’s police statement last weekend.

In it, Bova recounts a call he made to police about 11 p.m. the night before the shooting incident, saying they had had a verbal argument.

At dinner time, Bova said, “I told her I was depressed and she called me names like a cry baby back bitch. I was supposed to work the night shift again and we argued and she said she was going to break my guns which are very important to me and she said she was going to f*** other guys.”

That’s when, Bova said, he put his guns and a deer mount in a Jeep so she wouldn’t break them.

“She threatened my life, she said she had a whole line of people to come put me in a grave and f*** my truck up,” Bova said in the signed police statement.

Troopers went to Bova’s residence at 31 Seperator Road at about 11 p.m., Bova said.

“At the end, I told (police) I would leave and my brother took his truck and I followed him in my father’s brownish/tan Jeep Cherokee.”

Bova told police he and his brother John stopped by Franklin Falls and talked for an hour or two, and his brother suggested then that Bova go to their father’s house for the night.

“But I didn’t want too (sic),” Bova said.

Magen was still at the Seperator Road residence when he went back.

And Bova said he fell asleep on the couch. When he woke up, he said, he realized his cellphone was missing.

The police showed up again at daylight, Bova said in the statement.

“The Troopers took Magen with them,” he said.

And then Bova said he went to Magen’s parent’s residence on Silver Lake Road looking for his phone.

Her parents’ black Chevy truck was running, Bova told police, and Magen was in the front passenger seat “listening to loud music and kind of dancing. I grabbed her by the shirt and yelled at her,” Bova told police.

Bova said Magen told him she didn’t know where his cellphone was.

Then he sped away, lost control of the Jeep and crashed off the side of Silver Lake Road.

‘BEGAN TO FIRE’

Bova told police the crash happened near Fred’s Auto Repair shop and that people from the garage helped him get out of the wreck, telling him that police were on the way.

“I reached in to the Jeep and grabbed my 9mm high-point rifle. I grabbed the loaded magazine from inside the Jeep, put it in the gun and loaded it. I racked the action, which puts a round in the chamber. I saw Magen’s parent’s truck coming up the road toward me, from the direction of Ausable. I was walking toard (sic) the truck, heading back toward my house, on the shoulder of the road. After everything that has happened, I just snapped. I was pissed at her. The gun safety was off and I raised the gun up and began to fire in the direction of the truck. I fired about 4 or 5 bullets toward the truck,” Bova said in the police statement.

“The truck continued to drive past me and reached the people from the garage who were still in the road. I’m not sure if I hit the truck or anyone in it. I heard a commotion and yelling when the truck stopped. I knew Magen was in the front passenger seat just prior to me crashing.”

Bova said he kept walking and “the gun was empty of ammunition.”

He said a guy pulled up “and offered me a ride to my house.”

Once back at the home at 31 Seperator Road, Bova said he knew police would be coming, so he smoked a cigarette and waited, tossing a pot pipe into the woods before troopers arrived.

“I didn’t hurt or kill Magen’s dog,” Bova said in the statement.

“I have been honest with the police and I wish I would have just went to my father’s like my borther (sic) said and none of this would have happened.”

Bova accused Magen of drug abuse.

“I don’t know what is wrong with me,” Bova said in the last sentence of his statement.

WITNESSES

Many on Silver Lake Road witnessed the series of events that occurred after Bova wrecked the Jeep.

Fred’s Auto Repair is owned by Fred Drake, who said he first looked to help Bova, offering to call for medical care and provide a tow to pull the crashed car out of the trees.

“I ran across (the road) to see what happened. I asked him ‘want me to call an ambulance?’ He said ‘no, I’m fine,’” Drake told The Sun in an interview last Thursday morning.

Drake said Bova appeared bloody and injured,

Despite his apparent injury, Drake said Bova got back into the front seat to retrieve something, then got out and pulled the 9-millimeter rifle from the vehicle.

“Then I heard the gun click when he backed up out of the car door,” Drake said.

The sound was unmistakable, Drake said, and caused him to step back a few feet.

“He faced north and shot two times in the air. There were five of us standing around. I think he did it because he didn’t want me to grab the gun. The exact words he said were, ‘I’m gonna go kill that bi***.’”

Drake said Bova did not aim at him or the crew gathered at the repair shop.

It was at that point that the black Chevy truck came over a hill along Silver Lake Road.

Driven by Michelle Goyette, her daughter Magen was in the passenger seat.

“That’s when he started shooting, when he saw the truck,” Drake told The Sun.

“He was facing them on the left-hand side of the road then he started firing, he shot through the window, through the side of the truck at the passenger side of the window. The window was shot out. I think he knew what he was doing.

“When he saw the pickup truck he really opened fire,” Drake said.

The group of bystanders at Fred’s repair shop watched as Bova then put the gun to his shoulder and walk away from the truck.

RIDE HOME

As Bova made his way on foot, George “Mike” Kinsman was driving toward Fred’s and stopped to offer assistance, thinking the man had been hurt in the crash.

Kinsman said he could see the vehicle wreck in the trees and noticed Bova was bloody.

“The guy was walking down the road with a gun, and I asked him if there was anything I could do for him,” Kinsman told The Sun.

“He was gonna get in the passenger seat, but then he put the gun down in the seat first and got in. I thought he was hurt in an accident.”

Bova asked Kinman for a ride home.

“And I took him home,” Kinsman said.

The Seperator Road residence isn’t far from where Bova crashed the jeep.

But Kinsman said he had no idea Bova had shot Magen Goyette.

“Then he just started screaming. He said he had just done something he was going to go to prison for. He said he was going to go in the house and shoot his self,” Kinsman said the day after Goyette was killed.

At that point, Kinsman said he dropped Bova off at 31 Seperator Road, and left.

“I was trying to help and he started to scream. I just wanted to get out of there. I went back to Fred’s thinking maybe he robbed the shop, but then Fred said, ‘He just shot her,’” Kinsman said.

Neither Drake nor Kinsman recognized Bova at that time. Neither were aware of the relationship the shooter had with Magen Goyette.

But the lift home was immediately reported to police, who found Bova at the residence and took him into custody.

‘IT’S SO SAD’

The Goyette family has lived in the AuSable Forks area for generations, according to Drake.

“(Magen) was a good girl. She used to work taking care of elderly folks and went to AuSable Valley Central School,” Drake said.

“She was a child, really, She had a long ways to go, she had a lot to do. It’s crazy, it’s so sad,” Drake said.

When looking to pull the wreck out, Drake said he saw another gun among belongings in the back of Bova’s jeep.

“There was another gun, a guitar and other stuff; it looked like he was leaving,” the auto repair shop owner surmised.

Drake had been told by Goyette’s family that police responded to Bova’s residence on Seperator Road for two domestic violence calls in the hours before Magen Goyette was shot.

State Police could not elaborate when asked by The Sun about the domestic calls, citing ongoing investigation.

But Bova said in his statement he had made the first call. It is not clear yet who placed the call at 7 a.m. last Wednesday before the shooting. But Bova’s statement said troopers took Magen with them, apparently to her parents’ home.

The gun violence shook this community, but first-responders took immediate action.

Emergency medical technicians with the AuSable Forks Volunteer Ambulance Squad reached Magen Goyette soon after the shooting and worked to save her life as they traveled toward the University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh.

AuSable Forks Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to the motor vehicle accident and helped police block off roads. AuSable Valley Central Schools were put in lockdown and lock-out.

The case will likely go to grand jury in Clinton County.