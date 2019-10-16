Bova pleads guilty to gunshot death of Magen Goyette

× Expand David J. Bova Photo provided

PLATTSBURGH | As jury selection was set to begin Tuesday, David J. Bova, 31, pleaded guilty to five of six counts, including second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Magen Goyette.

Bova’s gunfire on Silver Bay Road last March left Magen, 30, with one fatal gunshot wound to the head as she sat in the front passenger seat of her parents’ truck. Magen’s mother, Michelle, sat behind the wheel.

Magen was transported to University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where she was pronounced dead March 13.

As outlined in police reports, the encounter began after Bova sped away from an argument with Magen at her parents’ home that morning. He crashed his Jeep on a corner off Silver Bay Road in AuSable Forks.

A group of people standing at a nearby repair garage offered to help Bova out of the vehicle. They asked if he needed an ambulance, but watched instead as he drew a gun from the Jeep, stepped into the road and started firing.

In a statement given at the time of his arrest, Bova told police he grabbed his 9-millimeter High Point rifle and a loaded magazine from the Jeep.

Bova said he put the magazine in the gun and racked the action.

“I saw Magen’s parents truck coming up the road toward me,” he told police in the statement.

“I was walking toward the truck, heading back toward my house ... After everything that has happened, I just snapped, I was pissed at her. The gun safety was off and I raised the gun up and began to fire in the direction of the truck.”

On Tuesday, Bova, 30, pleaded guilty to five of six counts brought against him by Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, including second-degree murder for killing Magen; second-degree attempted murder for shots fired toward Michelle; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon; first-degree criminal use of a firearm; and second-degree menacing.

Wylie said the plea agreement satisfies the additional charge, first-degree reckless endangerment.

According to the DA, Bova fired four rounds at Magen and Michelle Goyette, “with one round striking Magen in the head causing her death. The three other rounds were located within the vehicle during processing by the New York State Police Forensic Investigation Unit.”

Bova appeared with his defense attorney, James E. Tyner, of Latham. Tyner did not respond to calls from The Sun seeking comment.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19, at which time Bova faces prison time based on the top two counts.

The maximum sentence for second-degree murder is 25 years-to-life, Wylie said after court. Second-degree attempted murder carries a maximum 25-year determinate sentence with 2.5-to-5 years of post-release supervision.

“It will be at the discretion of County Court Judge William A. Favreau to sentence the defendant concurrently or consecutively on each charge,” Wylie said.

“Bova does not have a prior felony conviction,” the DA said.

Bova was remanded to Clinton County Jail to await sentencing.

Clinton County Assistant DA Melinda Seiden worked with Wylie on the case.

The DA acknowledged her efforts along with the New York State Police Troop B Violent Crimes Investigation Unit, the Forensic Investigation Unit, B.C.I. investigators and state troopers for their work on the investigation and preparation for trial.

Wylie also recognized the assistance from local emergency medical service personnel who responded to the shooting that day.