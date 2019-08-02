Brant Lake Canoe Race revived Aug. 17

× Expand The Sun file photo by Bill Quinlivan Paddlers head off from the Indian Lake town beach in the town’s annual Poker Paddle event. Brant Lake has revived its own treasured tradition — the Great Brant Lake Canoe Race, set for Saturday, Aug. 17.

BRANT LAKE | A treasured Brant Lake community tradition is about to be resurrected.

The Great Brant Lake Canoe Race is to be held Saturday, Aug. 17, after a hiatus of 40 years or so — and registration, limited to 75 competitors, will soon be reaching its limit.

Competitors piloting canoes, kayaks, Adirondack guideboats and stand-up paddle boards are all welcome to enter the competition.

The race stems from a collaboration between The Hub cafe/tavern in Brant Lake, the North Warren Chamber of Commerce and avid watersports enthusiasts.

Competitors will begin at Hilton Beach off Palisades Road at the north end of the lake and paddle 5.5 miles into the lake’s outlet, finishing at The Hub’s dock, upstream of the Mill Pond bridge.

Advance registration can now be accomplished at northwarrencanoe.com.

Also, registration — if it doesn’t reach its limit through online signups — is to be held at The Hub from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, and from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. on the day of the race.

An awards ceremony is to be held at 12:30 p.m. after the race concludes. The Hub is located at 27 Market St. in Brant Lake.

The entry fees, which range from $20 to $30, depend on the type of watercraft. Proceeds go to fund programs of the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.

The Hub proprietor Drew Cappabianca said that the revived race would likely prompt a lot of fond memories for the older residents of town, as the Great Brant Lake Canoe Race in the 1970s hosted many people — including local camp personnel — engaged in spirited but friendly competition.

“We’re happy to help launch this community event,” he said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun and we’re excited about it.”

Drew said that he, Matt Strickland and others were motivated to revive the 1970s canoe race, stemming from a suggestion made by Barbara Blum.

She revealed this week what prompted her thoughts.

“When we started coming to Brant Lake in the 1970s, we’d sit on our dock and watch the canoes go by,” she said, describing the annual race that lasted for a few years. “We really enjoyed the experience.”

Strickland said Sunday that paddlers have welcomed the return of the Great Brant Lake Canoe Race.

“We’ve seen a really positive initial response,” he said.

He said the event has a purpose beyond bringing the community together and helping the chamber launch new, fun events.

“We want the race to help demonstrate how powerful the recreational economy can be,” he said.

More information is available at northwarrencanoe.com or by calling Strickland at 585-507-5090.