Brant Lake Winter Carnival set for Feb. 15

× Expand Photo by Brandon Himoff HumanFoosball2019BrantLkWinterCarny Two teams of adults kick a soccer ball back and forth in the Human Foosball competition held at the 2019 Brant Lake Winter Carnival. The popular competition — which includes children — features various divisions according to age. Featuring a variety of events geared for family fun, this year’s Brant Lake Winter Carnival is to be held from noon to 6:45 p.m. on the ice of Brant Lake at Jimbo’s Club at the Point, off Route 8 several miles northeast of the Brant Lake hamlet.

BRANT LAKE | One of northern Warren County’s most anticipated winter events — Brant Lake Winter Carnival — is to occur next weekend, offering a variety of activities for all ages.

Held primarily on top of the lake, from noon to 6:45 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 15, the carnival will feature human foosball competitions, a frying pan toss contest, ice bowling, hockey shoot-offs, curling contests, a broomball tournament, plus a vintage snowmobile display and parade.

The activities will conclude with fireworks over the lake, beginning at approximately 6:15 p.m.

The carnival is to be held at Jimbo’s on the Point off Route 8 in Horicon, a few miles northeast of the Brant Lake hamlet.

Featuring fierce-but-friendly competition plus $1,000 in prize money, the crowd-pleasing annual outhouse races are to be held on the lake ice beginning at 4 p.m.

Photo by Brandon Himoff BrantLkWinterCarny2019Fireworks People attending the 7th annual Brant Lake Winter Carnival in 2019 gaze at the colorful fireworks above the lake at the conclusion of day-long outdoor activities offered at the ever-popular event. This year’s edition of the carnival is to be held, from noon to 6:45 p.m., on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Also a crowd favorite is the frying pan toss contests, which are divided into age groups and gender. Youngsters are welcome to participate in the competition, in which people attempt to throw frying pans the farthest. For the youngest competitors, miniature frying pans are used.

In past years, more than 100 people of all ages have participated in the contests, while 150 people or more have watched.

In addition to the above events, the carnival hosts ice skating and a children’s sledding hill, event publicist Cindy Mead said.

“We’re offering a wide variety of activities that are sure to keep all family members entertained — and the carnival is free of charge,” she said.

Mead noted that unlike larger lakes, Brant Lake is frozen solid, and all events will likely be held without any problems of slush or thawing. Weather forecasts earlier this week called for ideal winter temperatures, Mead said.

“It’s our intention to get people on the lake to enjoy outdoor activities and socialize,” she said.

One element of the carnival’s popularity is that people can take a break from the outdoor events and step into Jimbo’s Club to warm up, enjoy food and beverages and socialize.

Also, many of the spectators enjoy viewing the carnival activities from Jimbo’s lengthy outdoor deck.

The schedule calls for most activities to be held from noon to 3 p.m. The foosball playoffs start at 1:30 p.m. and the vintage snowmobile parade is to be held at 3:30 p.m.

In addition to cash prizes, the outhouse race winners receive a handcrafted bird house that is fashioned after a vintage outhouse. Traditionally, various teams donate their winnings to a local charity — and they take home bragging rights instead.

Teams of five people can register for the outhouse race for a $25 fee by contacting Mead at cmead3@nycap.rr.com or register at the lake on race day, from noon to 1 p.m., which is the deadline for the outhouses to be on the lake. The races begin at 4 p.m, and an awards ceremony is to be held at 5:30 p.m.

The local Boy Scout troop will be grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers during the event.

The Brant Lake Winter Carnival has been quite popular since it was founded in 2013 by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance, which sponsors a variety of events in northern Warren County. The carnival is supported in part by occupancy tax revenue grants from the Town of Horicon and the town of Chester.

“Both participants and spectators have a fun time at our carnival,” Mead said. ■