Photo by Brandon Himoff
Youngsters try their hand at ice bowling during the 2018 Brant Lake Winter Carnival. Set for Saturday, Feb. 16, from noon to dusk, the carnival offers a wide array of participatory activities for all ages, whether it’s human foosball, a frying pan toss contest, curling competitions or merely skating and skiing on the ice of Brant Lake.
BRANT LAKE | The ever-popular annual Brant Lake Winter Carnival returns this weekend with an array of family-oriented activities.
Whether it’s human foosball, hockey shoot-offs, ice bowling, curling competitions, a broomball tournament, a frying pan toss contest, or the annual outhouse races on ice — the carnival offers activities for all ages.
The carnival is to be held from noon to dusk Saturday, Feb. 16, atop Brant Lake behind Jimbo’s Club off Route 8 in Horicon.
The carnival also hosts ice skating, a children’s sledding hill, fireworks at dusk, a vintage snowmobile display and free horse-drawn carriage rides.
Food and beverages will be available inside Jimbo’s club or outside from the local Boy Scout troop.
This free event was founded by the Tri-Lakes Business Alliance — which is dedicated to enhancing community life in northern Warren County.