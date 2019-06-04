Power outage in Clinton, Essex counties

× Expand Photo by Ciara Thompson Power Outage Plattsburgh

NYSEG is reporting a power outage in Clinton and Essex counties, including this stretch of Cornelia Street in Plattsburgh. As of 1:45 p.m., 14,734 customers were without power.

Locations affected include Altona, Beekmantown, Dannemora, Ellenburg, Plattsburgh, Saranac and Schuyler Falls in Clinton County. AuSable, Chesterfield and Jay of Essex County

