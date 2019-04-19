Budget dilemma

× Ticonderoga Schools Superintendent John McDonald Jr. explains budget options at a special board meeting last week.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Central School District could ask taxpayers to approve a levy increase of nearly 19 percent to close a budget gap largely attributable to escalating health-insurance costs. The board could also decide to come in under the tax cap, but would necessitate up to nine layoffs and cuts in school programming, as well as scrapping a plan for a school safety officer and construction to make classroom space more secure.

Employees whose jobs would be potentially affected were informed Wednesday.

SHAKY FINANCIAL FOOTING

At a special meeting last Tuesday, Superintendent John McDonald Jr. said that without an admittedly painful fix this year, the board will go into next year on shaky financial footing as well. At a previous meeting, administrators prepared a sample, $23 million budget that called for a smaller increase in the levy, but also depleted the school system’s $1 million fund balance. McDonald said after the meeting that several board members had been concerned that wiping out the schools’ savings was too risky.

The board, which will make its final decision April 25, could decide on a budget somewhere in the middle of the two extremes, although that might present less of a long-term fix. McDonald said he was confident the full increase would bring the schools’ finances back to an even keel.

“It would solve our problems in the future, we believe, but obviously 18.84 (percent) is a big number,” he said.

For a taxpayer with a home valued at $130,000, the 18 percent increase would add a bit over $21 to the monthly mortgage payment, assuming taxes were being held in escrow. The annual increase would be $254. Property owners would also lose a modest rebate check they get from the state when their jurisdiction stays under the tax cap.

HEALTH-CARE COSTS

A supermajority vote of 60 percent would be needed to approve a budget that does not stay within the cap. McDonald said the budgets are typically approved by a wider margin than that, although a bigger levy increase would be entering new territory.

The board has worked to stay under the cap — it’s averaged a 1.5 percent increase over the past five years — but suppressed revenues and escalating costs have finally caught up with the system, McDonald said.

On top of the structural issues, the system was hit with a 47 percent increase in health-care costs over the past year and a half. Employees were recipients of a generous benefits package but now they are being asked to voluntarily make more frugal health-care choices, such as staying away from the emergency room, taking advantage of cheaper clinics and telemedicine and agreeing to use generic drugs.

McDonald said that administrators are not yet entirely certain what caused the spike, but that rates appear to have stabilized of late.

At last week’s meeting, audience members said that voters, before they approve a large increase in the levy, will want to know exactly how the shortfall came into being, and will also want assurances that it won’t happen again.

“You’re asking a lot of taxpayers to right the ship,” Ticonderoga resident Maria Tedford said.

McDonald agreed that an accounting will be necessary and that the board — while it can’t legally lobby for passage — can prepare informational materials for the public. If the board votes to do so, McDonald said breaking the cap would be a one-shot deal.

“I don’t think we can stand up here two years in a row and override the tax cap,” he said.