Building bridges

× Expand Photo provided Schroon Central School guidance counselor Derrick Denteh with one of his young friends.

SCHROON LAKE | Derrick Denteh knows a thing or two about changing cultures. When he was 3, his parents felt he needed to spend some of his formative years in his ancestral homeland of Ghana, so then sent him from his home in the Bronx across the Atlantic to West Africa, where he spent his next seven years learning the language, the cuisine and his grandparents’ way of life.

Because he was so young, he did not find the change to be disruptive.

“You know how it is at that age; you just go with the flow,” he said.

It was this next cultural change that was in some ways more of a contrast. Denteh went to school at Potsdam and came to Schroon Central Schools by way of Plattsburgh as a guidance counselor.

“When I first came here I got a lot of stares,” Denteh said, speaking to the lack of racial diversity. But Denteh had found a way to take advantage of the fact that he stood out in a crowd.

At Potsdam, Denteh said he had gotten together athletes from various sports and put on a fundraiser for Building Blocks Day Care, as “a chance for young black men to give back to the community.” It worked. Kids had a blast, playing games with the athletes and “running all around being goofy,” Denteh said.

He has brought the formula to Schroon Lake, forming the group Vox Populi, or “voice of the people,” to accomplish the dual roles of encouraging racial understanding while raising money for a good cause. Denteh felt uniquely qualified to be the intermediary.

“All the kids up here are white and all the kids back home are black,” he said. “I’m glad to be able to make the connection.”

In May, he organized an event to benefit the Schroon Lake Community Church that burned in January. Denteh said he is incorporating poets, comedians, magicians, artists, musicians and dancers into his events.

And in early August, he will return to Ghana with a load of donated sneakers and Word of Life jerseys for children in West Africa who are not as fortunate as their American counterparts.

“We put it out on social media and the response has been awesome,” Denteh said.

Through Denteh and friends, children of different races team up and, whether it is a day-care center, a church or a foreign culture, work for something that is greater than themselves. Denteh said their response has been heartwarming.

“Kids run around and have fun, but it gives them greater roles,” Denteh said.

From Schroon Lake to New York City, they understand that they can make a difference and can help.

And Denteh said it’s good for him as well.

“If this is how my life is going to be going forward, that’s perfect,” he said.