Buses will ferry hikers

ELIZABETHTOWN | Fewer hikers might wind up parking in the yards of Keene Valley residents because of a planned shuttle system that will bus hikers from Marcy Field to all popular Route 73 trailheads.

The plan was announced last week by the Essex County Board of Supervisors, who will administer the operation as part of their existing transit system.

The state Department of Environmental Services will pay $1.2 million for the purchase of four, 24-passenger buses and the cost of operation, including eight drivers, said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland.

The buses will operate 16 hours a day and pass every popular trailhead every 30 minutes. “We don’t want to make it a weak-sister program,” he said. “If it says ‘’Essex County’ on the side of the bus, we want it to be robust.”

The long hours of operation are a key, he said, because many hikers don’t emerge from the trails until late in the day. “It will provide service long enough that we won’t be leaving hikers in the woods,” Gillilland said.

As use of High Peaks trails has increased, trailhead parking lots have spilled over and hikers have increasingly parked along the side of the road, in private neighborhoods and even on private property. Last summer the state prohibited roadside parking along four miles of Rt. 73, which caused some problems of its own.

It increased the pressure on private neighborhoods and caused hikers to park further away on Rt. 73 from the restricted parking area. That meant they would walk along the road for two miles or more just to get to a trailhead — an unsafe situation for hikers and motorists alike.

The new bus routes will circulate from Marcy Field east to the loopy intersection of Routes 73 and 9, and west to the Olympic sports complex at Mt. Van Hoevenberg. As it stands now. the service will be free. It will run daily from the time school is out in the summer through Labor Day, and then on weekends in the fall.

Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson said the town will continue to run a shuttle from Marcy Field to The Garden, a High Peaks trailhead with limited parking above Keene Valley. Wilson said the new shuttles will bring some organization to an increasingly chaotic situation.

“I’m glad to see the state jumping in with substantial support,” he said. “And Essex County has the experience to run a smooth, effective operation.”

While waiting on the shuttles, hikers will be greeted by trail ambassadors known as frontcountry stewards, who will help them with route planning and make sure that they are properly equipped for the day they have planned.

The town has also talked conceptually about a visitor center at Marcy Field, and optimizing and potentially expanding the existing parking lot. But Marcy Field is scenic in its own right, and Wilson said it will be up to the Keene townspeople to decide how many cars the area can accommodate without adversely affecting the view. ■