Business classes made easy

Photo by Tim Rowland Dignitaries at North Country Community College celebrate the official unveiling of a new online business course.

TICONDEROGA | Online learning is easy. In theory. But those who were not born into a digital world may find computer classes daunting, so for them the North Country Community College in Ticonderoga has announced a business program that’s largely online, but with enough personal touches to get them over the rough spots.

Joe Keegan, president of NCCC, said southern Essex County presents challenges because of the distance between communities, spotty internet and a workforce that might have reservations about distance learning.

“We’re looking for more potentially good pathways for a variety of people in the community,” he said.

The Individualized Business Administration program “combines the convenience and flexibility of getting an associate degree in business administration online with the personal touch of advisement and support from college faculty,” the college said in a release.

Students who complete the program can continue their business education at a four-year school or use it to pursue careers in accounting, customer service, human resources, insurance, hospitality and retail. Although the symbolic ribbon on the program was just cut last week, Keegan said six students have already signed up for the course, which begins at the end of August.

The Individualized Business Administration program is fully online and can be completed in 20 months. Coursework is taken year-round in 7.5-week blocks. To ensure students are getting all the help and personal attention they need, the program includes quarterly orientation sessions led by faculty at the start of each semester, and advising and technical support from day one to graduation.

“Many working adults want to improve their career skills and opportunities, but some are reluctant to take online courses,” said David St. Germain, chair of the college’s Business Department. “This individualized program allows us to take care of the needs of each student. The content is presented online, but students also have the option of meeting with faculty face-to-face and learning what it takes to be a successful online student. Additionally, students will have opportunities for in-person tutoring to get the most out of their courses.”

Keegan said the school had been working on the online course when Selina LeMay-Klippel, Ticonderoga campus coordinator and nursing professor, came up with the idea of more personalized service.

LeMay-Klippel explained that.

“Some areas of Essex County historically have not had easy access to community-based college programs. Our Individualized Business Administration program will bring the opportunity of earning a college degree literally to their doorstep, while providing the comfort and security of having a home-base campus with continuous support and guidance as needed.”

Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President Matthew Courtright said the program will also help local businesses looking for properly trained employees.

“The college plays an important role in the community and the region,” he said.

To learn more about the Individualized Business Administration program, contact Amy Tuthill, associate director of adult learners, at 518-891-2915, ext. 1282, or atuthill@nccc.edu.