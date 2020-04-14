Business community supports restaurants, healthcare workers

× Expand Photo Illustration Feed Our Frontline North Country Chamber of Commerce has started the “Feed Our Frontline” initiative

PLATTSBURGH | While many workers face layoffs and furloughs in the absence of an ability to complete work from home, other essential workers—such as healthcare staff—show up daily, in-person at the front lines of local COVID-19 outbreaks and preparations.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce recently started the “Feed Our Frontline” initiative to help facilitate payment for food deliveries to area hospitals.

The difficulties of this time increase the need for community support at all levels, from coordination of services to monetary contributions that can help alleviate burdens placed on the area’s rural medical facilities and resources.

"With this initiative, those who are able to make a contribution can support and thank our front line health care workers while also providing some needed support to our area restaurants,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Garry Douglas in a press release.

"Many have been asking how to do this and we are pleased to provide a pathway.”

These tax-deductible donations are dispersed to hospitals’ foundations; from there, healthcare facilities may choose from a list of member restaurants from which to order and receive delivery.

Spanning from Plattsburgh to Elizabethtown, Saranac Lake, and Malone, chamber staff say the initiative will reach 4,500 North Country healthcare workers—and that participating restaurants have been generous with deliveries so far.

The chamber hopes for program success that will allow the initiative to continue and potentially grow even farther.

A list of contributing donors continues to expand, nearing 90 names.

More information available at http://www.northcountrychamber.com/chamber/feedfrontline.