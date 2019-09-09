Business, entrepreneur program offered in Ticonderoga

TICONDEROGA/SARANAC LAKE | Officials of the Adirondack Economic Development Center (AEDC), in conjunction with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce (TAAC) and North Country Community College (NCCC), announced a 15-week business basics course for aspiring entrepreneurs or existing small businesses.

The class will be offered weekly from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evenings Sept. 11 through Dec. 18 at the Ticonderoga campus of NCCC.

The course will have three primary instructors from AEDC as well as guest speakers and experts in specific fields. It is targeted toward anyone who has considered launching a small business, struggled with business expansion and success or simply would like to take a refresher course. Some topics that will be covered include business planning, networking, marketing, business financing and management, e-commerce, promotion, social media, cash-flow management and bookkeeping and financing.

“We are delighted to be holding the entrepreneurship course in Ticonderoga this year,” AEDC Executive Director Victoria Duley said. “The community has so much momentum and is rich with revitalization and entrepreneurial spirit. We hope that our courses here can help move forward some great new businesses in the area.”

New this year, the course will allow participants to view instruction remotely if they are not able to make some classes. The cost of the course is $100, which will reimburse the program’s curriculum materials. You can register online at aedconline.com or by calling 518-891-5523. Course participation is limited and on a first-come, first-served basis.

“This 15-week course is a great opportunity for those thinking of starting a business, looking to expand their business as well as business people who want to refresh their knowledge in certain key areas. We look forward to the success of this program so we can offer additional business opportunities via AEDC. I would be happy to meet with anyone interested in the program,” said Matthew Courtright, president and CEO of TAAC.

“We, too, are excited to be part of this partnership,” noted Joe Keegan, president of NCCC. “Initiatives like this, that are focused on the economic development and revitalization of our communities, are ones that we support wholeheartedly, as we all live and work here. A rising tide raises all boats.”

For more information, visit nccc.edu.