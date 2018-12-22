Business expansion to allow expanded services, employment opportunities

× Expand Photo provided A recently built barge will enable expanded services at R.A. White Construction.

TICONDEROGA | A construction barge for R.A. White Construction in Ticonderoga has recently been completed. The barge has been added to the locally owned and operated business to expand their ability to offer waterfront construction including boat houses, sea wall construction, setting moorings as well as dock work and recovery work/diving.

These services are currently offered to all of Lake George and owners said they hope to expand to Lake Champlain in the future.

“My brain never shuts off, and I found that the services we are going to be offering are truly needed within the area. We just finalized the official testing of the barge and are ready to serve our existing and new clients,” said Rick White, owner and operator of R.A. White Construction.

A number of local businesses were used during the construction of the R.A. White Construction barge including Snug Harbor Marina, NAPA, Huddy & Co., Ticonderoga Paint & Decorating, Builders First Source, Tractor Supply and Lake George Steamboat Company.

The construction process took about five months and testing of the barge was recently completed. R.A. White Construction currently employees five people and over the next two years, the company plans to hire eight additional staff members.

An official grand opening launch and ribbon cutting celebration will be held in the spring of 2019. Details will be announced on the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

For more information, contact R.A. White Construction at 518-585-7808, visit rawhiteconstruction.com or the Facebook page.

For a Ticonderoga area business directory, calendar of events or area information, visit ticonderogany.com.