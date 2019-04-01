Business transition workshop series kicks off

× Expand Photo provided Entrepreneurs are invited to attend a series of monthly workshops on business transition.

TICONDEROGA | A series of monthly workshops aimed at local entrepreneurs, organized by the North Country Center for Businesses in Transition, will be held April through August.

The first workshop in a five-part series — “Business Transitions Overview: Where do you start?” — will take place at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, April 3, from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Retiring business owners and entrepreneurs interested in taking over existing businesses are encouraged to participate. The workshop is free and open to the public.

Participants may attend the workshops in-person or via online viewing parties with partner organizations. Workshops will also be recorded so that those interested can view them at their convenience and as needed in the future.

At each workshop, invited panelists will share their experiences with selling a business, taking over an existing enterprise or supporting small businesses through ownership changes. Panelists for the April 3 workshop include Renee Scuderi, new owner of Tromblee’s Greenhouse in Crown Point; Jerry Greer, owner of Circle Court Motel in Ticonderoga; and Carol Calabrese, co-director of the Essex County Industrial Development Agency (IDA).

Four additional monthly workshops include:

May 8: “Preparing to Sell Your Business,” hosted by the Franklin County Local Development Corporation and County of Franklin IDA at the Hotel Saranac in Saranac Lake.

June 5: “Transitioning to Worker Ownership,” hosted by Hamilton County IDA at the Adirondack Experience museum in Blue Mountain Lake.

July 10: “Intergenerational Family Transitions, Creative Solutions and Alternative Structures,” hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce at Anchorspace in Potsdam.

Aug. 21: “Entrepreneurs: Taking Over an Existing Business,” hosted by Lewis County Economic Development and IDA at their Center for Business office in Lowville.

For more information or to be connected with a community liason, contact transitions@adirondack.org or 518-891-6200. Information about the workshop series and registration can be found at adirondack.org/CBITWorkshopSeries.