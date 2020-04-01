Businesses ignoring closure mandate could be prosecuted

QUEENSBURY | Warren County businesses that stay open or allow customers inside their premises regardless of state closure orders could face prosecution, Warren County Administrator Ryan Moore warned this week.

Moore issued a public statement March 27 that urged county residents to contact authorities about businesses that weren’t following state mandates to shut down due to the spreading COVID-19 virus.

“If you see businesses in your communities that are not abiding by the Governor’s executive orders and social distancing measures, please report them to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office,” Moore’s notice said, noting that county law enforcement officials would take action on the complaint. “There are still some who believe the coronavirus is a ‘hoax’ — It is not.”

He said that he and other county officials have been discussing aspects of the closure mandate with state officials — and that Cuomo issued an executive order Friday that failure to abide by business closure orders and social distancing would be considered a building code violation.

Code enforcement officials and fire marshals are authorized to issue appearance tickets, notices of violation and even “Do Not Occupy” orders to businesses found in violation, Moore continued.

“Police officers are also authorized to remove people from businesses found in violation or take action against congregations” or gatherings of people not following the social distancing protocols, he said. Moore added that Cuomo’s executive order had been provided to the county’s Buildings and Codes department and office of Emergency Services as well as the county Sheriff and District Attorney.

“They will work out execution of this order in Warren County if needed,” he said.

As of March 29, reports were heard that some businesses in Warren County were continuing to allow customers inside their premises, or serving up drinks while take-out orders were being prepared.

One municipal official in Lake George said Sunday that village trustees and town board members were planning to hold a meeting soon to strategize how to ensure the state mandates were followed. ■