Caboose move, grants and fourth Annual History Weekend highlight Depot Museum activity

NORTH CREEK |The NCRDPA is having another busy season, welcoming visitors and working on projects to improve and expand the museum experience. The most ambitious project was the moving of its new D&H caboose to static rail in front of the Depot platform. The caboose, which was given to the museum last year, was moved by Depot volunteers to its new permanent home in front of the Depot Museum platform.

Volunteers are now working on building access, and making plans for painting the exterior and restoring the interior of the 80-year-old rail car. Plans for the caboose include installing educational exhibits, opening it for tours, and installing a model railroad for visitors young and old to enjoy. The project is supported by Warren County Occupancy Tax funds awarded through the Town of Johnsburg and the Community Fund for the Gore Mountain Region.

The museum was recently awarded several grants to further its educational mission. The first was a generous grant from the Alfred Z. Solomon Charitable Trust to install a security system in the Owens House Building on Main Street. This grant will allow the museum to install temporary and permanent exhibits with artifacts from its collection which was not possible before. Plans include renovating the classroom to resemble a waiting room in a train station.

The Depot Museum secured a Community Arts Organization Grant through LARAC, the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council, for their project, “People and Trains That Could,” and presented these workshops with guest teachers and artists this spring with others planned for the fall at the school and eventually at the Museum itself.

Students in the kindergarten, first grade and second grade have been delighted with the reading, writing and role-playing they experienced in literacy workshops presented by guest teachers Robin Jay, Chris Flack, Linda Quintavalle and William Bibby. They drew, colored and painted art projects related to children’s literature: The Little Red Caboose, The Little Engine That Could, and All Aboard Trains.

In October, the Depot Museum plans trips to the caboose for Learning to Ski with Mr. Magee. Another exciting aspect of this collaboration: young people, ages 12 to 18, are invited to join an acting workshop designed to bring historical figures significant to our community alive for a platform performance at the station planned for the History Weekend this fall. Students have been coached by local actors from GEM Radio Theater and be provided authentic costumes. Next fall, a professional filmmaker will then direct the young actors and create a movie that will become a permanent display for the museum.

The 4th Annual History Days event will start with the of return of “Voices From the Past” Graveyard Walk Friday, Sept. 6, at 6 and 7:30 p.m. at Union Cemetery on Main Street in North Creek. Event buttons will serve as tickets and can been purchased in advance at the Community Bank in North Creek for $8. A limited number will be available the night of the event at a cost of $10 per person.

Saturday, Sept. 7 events will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at the North Creek Depot Museum and River Front Park. Dedication of The Little Red Caboose will be held at 2 p.m. followed immediately by a performance by our student actors. There will be tours of the Museum and caboose, music, food, hay-rake making and blacksmith forging exhibits, vendors, games, Old Time Photo Booth and more. History Days events are co-sponsored by the Town of Johnsburg, the North Creek Railway Depot Museum, and the Johnsburg Historical Society.

Sunday, Sept. 8 will feature “The Great Adirondack Stagecoach Robbery” co-sponsored by Gem Radio Theater and Tannery Pond Center at 2 p.m. at the Tannery Pond Community Center (TPCC). Tickets are available for $10 in advance at the TPCC and $15 at the door. Children/students 12-years-old and under are free.

For more information go to northcreekdepotmuseum.com or call 518-251-5451.