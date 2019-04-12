Cadyville Family Dollar slated for grand re-opening

CADYVILLE | The Cadyville Family Dollar has gotten a facelift.

The store has been renovated, and a grand re-opening celebration is set for April 13 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Cadyville community and we’re excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” Heather Briganti, a spokesperson for Family Dollar, said in a statement.

The store remained open as it underwent renovations.

The shelving and layout of the store is now streamlined. Additional freezers and coolers have been added for a greater variety of groceries, including seasonal offerings. The check-out area has been reconfigured, and there are now snack displays there, according to Briganti.

“We have expanded our selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. Our renovated store should provide even greater value and convenience to our shoppers,” she said.

As part of the store’s grand re-opening the company plans to raffle off gift baskets and provide free samples of products.

The first 50 people in the door will get a gift card and reusable shopping bag, according to a news release.

The store is located at 953 state Route 374.