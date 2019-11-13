Calendar of unclothed Adirondackers makes its debut

× Expand Photo provided Gathering, fully clothed, at the ‘reveal’ party Sept. 29 for the Adirondack Exposure 2020 near-naked calendar are area citizens who posed for illustrations in this ‘cheesecake for charity’ fundraiser. The models autographed calendars for the dozens of people who attended and enjoyed the music of the local band Finger Diddle. Among the models at the party are: (front and middle rows, left to right): Katie Nightingale, Jeff Smith, Karen Hanley, Carolyn Bischoff, Marlene & Jay Forbes, and Nancy Beaudin; (rear): Andy Jackson, Greg Leigh, Geoff Merrett, Franky Jebb and Tom Badgley.

NORTH CREEK | Nearly two dozen northern Warren County residents have recently revealed much more of themselves to their neighbors than ever before — in a campaign to benefit several charitable causes.

“Adirondack Exposure 2020,” a calendar of near-naked residents of North Creek and nearby communities made its debut at a party held Sept. 29 at Basil & Wicks tavern in North Creek —and it is now available for purchase at various stores throughout the area.

The full-color calendar — a wry parody of the racy mid-century pinup calendars — features people ranging from their mid-thirties to their eighties in an array of scenes in the area, engaging in their work, hobbies or various pastimes, all minus clothing.

Calendar dedicated to free-spirited woman

The calendar campaign was orchestrated by Nancy Beaudin, Patty Conner and Katie Nightingale, who are featured without clothes on the cover of the publication, which is dedicated to the late Jane Castaneda of North River — a friend of the three women. The trio are seated in Adirondack chairs, holding photo cutouts of Jane’s face in strategic positions while toasting Castaneda near a memorial to the well-loved woman with a free-wheeling approach to life who passed away in 2017 at the age of 92, Beaudin said.

“Jane was a wonderful, amazing, spirited woman,” Beaudin said, noting that Castaneda was an adventurer and multi-cultural phenomenon.

Campaign is a fundraiser for charity

The sale of the Adirondack Exposure 2020 calendars benefits the Elizabeth Nash Foundation, North Country Ministry and the North Country Hardship Fund.

The Nash Foundation raises money supports cystic fibrosis research and helps those who are enduring the syndrome; the North Country Ministry assists area rural residents in need; and the Hardship Fund helps out area families who have suffered calamities.

Two other North Creek-based “naked calendars” have preceded this edition — one for 2013 and another for 2014 — and they became quite collectible. These two publications raised a total of $20,000 for the aforementioned three charities and several others in the area.

Photographers for this year’s calendar were David Braley of David Braley Photography and Siobhan Levere of Mountain River Life Photography, as well as Katie Nightingale.

The North Creek-based calendars follow the lead of 11 middle-aged women of Yorkshire, England who in 1999 posed behind strategically-placed kitchen implements and vegetables in a calendar they published to raise money for leukemia research.

Their exploits were depicted in the 2003 British comedy film “Calendar Girls.”

Ten area businesses — plus the North Creek Business Alliance and Our Town Theater Group — and 28 individuals donated towards the publication of Adirondack Exposure 2020. Kathleen Loreah proofread the calendar, and Cathy Miaorana worked on publicizing the campaign.

Beaudin said she and her friends developed the calendar by dreaming up scenes that reflect the area’s culture, and then recruited people to be photographed “au naturale.”

“We just come up with ideas, and approached people to to be models — we say ‘naked’ a minute or so into the conversation, and they respond, ‘Did you say naked?’” she said with a chuckle. “It’s a fun, humorous process.”

Where to obtain the calendars:

The Adirondack Exposure 2020 calendars are available at these various area stores or venues: Hudson River Trading Co., Community Bank, Adirondack Spirits, Izzy’s, barVino, Foothills, Chrissy’s Cafe, Marsha’s Restaurant, Barking Spider, Basil & Wick’s, Revolution Rail, Poima, Beck’s Tavern and ARO Rafting — all in North Creek; Riverside Gallery, Nemec’s Farm & Garden and Oscar’s Smoke House in Warrensburg; Indian Lake Antiques and Pine’s Country Story in Indian Lake; Garnet Hill Lodge in North River; and at The Glen Lodge B&B on Rte. 28 north of Warrensburg.

The Calendars can also be obtained, while supplies last, by sending a check made out to Nancy Beaudin for $15 plus $3 shipping an handling ($18 total) to: Nancy Beaudin, PO Box 198, North River, NY 12856.